The 5 Best Toothpastes for Sensitive Teeth, According to Reviews

Fortunately, there are ways to lessen the symptoms of tooth sensitivity, both at the dentist’s office and at home. One such way is to pay attention to the type of toothpaste you’re using, since some are better than others for those with sensitive teeth. Two specific ingredients to look for are potassium nitrate and stannous fluoride. “Toothpastes with potassium nitrate soothe the nerves inside your teeth, preventing them from sending pain signals from triggers, like a burst of cold air or hot coffee,” Dr. Jo says. “Toothpastes with stannous fluoride work like a shield to protect the exposed soft, inner part of the tooth called dentin,” she adds. This “shield” works to keep pain-causing agents, like cold soda, from getting to the nerves inside your teeth and thus causing pain, Dr. Jo explains.