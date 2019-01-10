The 6 Best Toothbrushes for Receding Gums, According to a Dentist

It's a good idea to book an appointment with your dentist ASAP if you think you might have receding gums, but there are steps you can take to prevent further recession at home, too.For starters, stick to a healthy diet, avoid tobacco products, and remove any piercings that might rub against gums and teeth.Even more important: "Flossing, brushing, and rinsing daily can ensure you have a great daily oral care routine," says Dr. Glassman. "So make it a habit to never skip any of these steps and you will improve your oral health significantly."