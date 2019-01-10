The 6 Best Toothbrushes for Receding Gums, According to a Dentist
Sure, it isn't the sexiest topic, but receding gums are incredibly common. In fact, about three quarters of adults have receding gums, according to the CDA—and the result can be gums that are swollen, pus-filled, bright red or purplish, or tender.
There are many different reasons why your gums might be receding, says Gary Glassman, DDS, a Toronto-based dentist and endodontist. "Some of the most common causes include aggressively over-brushing or over-flossing, genes, poor oral health, aging, dietary choices, and tobacco use, among others," he tells Health.
According to Dr. Glassman, the best way to tell if you have receding gums is to run your finger over your teeth and see if you feel a notch where your gum line used to be.Another potential sign: teeth that start to feel more sensitive to liquids and hot or cold foods.
It's a good idea to book an appointment with your dentist ASAP if you think you might have receding gums, but there are steps you can take to prevent further recession at home, too.For starters, stick to a healthy diet, avoid tobacco products, and remove any piercings that might rub against gums and teeth.Even more important: "Flossing, brushing, and rinsing daily can ensure you have a great daily oral care routine," says Dr. Glassman. "So make it a habit to never skip any of these steps and you will improve your oral health significantly."
When it comes to choosing the best brush for receding gums, electric is usually best, says Dr. Glassman. The reason? "Most users of manual toothbrushes brush harder and more aggressively," explains Dr. Glassman. "This can actually trigger gum recession instead of help it, as more gaps get formed between the teeth and gum lines." Below, six toothbrushes Dr. Glassman recommends for people with receding gums.
1 Philips Sonicare HX6631/02 3 Series Gum Health Rechargeable
Your gums will go crazy (in a good way) for this electric brush from Philips Sonicare. According to Dr. Glassman, this brush leaves the mouth feeling spotless as if you had just gotten a professional cleaning.
2 Waterpik Complete Care Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush
"I'm a fan of this one because it's quiet and has storage for six different heads, while the toothbrush has two different speeds," says Dr. Glassman.
3 GUM 516 Technique Sensitive Care Toothbrush
Not thrilled about having to plug in your brush every night? No problem. This ultra soft toothbrush "doesn't tear up the gums and also cleans well," says Dr. Glassman.
4 Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
It's not cheap, but this ultra powerful toothbrush is great for gums. Dr. Glassman suggests using the brush's gum care setting, which adds a third minute of gentler brushing after your regular two-minute cleaning.
5 Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush
It's pricier than your typical drugstore toothbrush, but the Oral-B Pro 6000 comes with five different cleaning modes based on your personal oral health needs, including gum care and whitening. Also useful: "It pulses to let you know if you are putting too much pressure on your teeth, which is an issue many of my patients have when brushing."
6 Radius Scuba Soft Bristles Toothbrush
This soft-bristled brush will encourage you to clean teeth and gums for a few extra minutes, thanks to its comfy thumb grip and wide handle. Says Dr. Glassman, "I also never feel like I've accidentally applied too much pressure when I use Radius brushes because the scuba neck flexes to prevent additional pressure."