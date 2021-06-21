The 6 Best Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals of 2021
The American Dental Association says that manual and electric toothbrushes work the same-but not all experts agree. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology followed study participants for 11 years and found that those using an electric toothbrush slowed the progression of periodontal disease and retained more teeth. A 2014 review from Cochrane also found that the benefits of using electric models over manual, even for short periods of time, included less plaque and reduced likelihood of gingivitis. Luckily, there's never been a better time to make the jump.
Electric toothbrushes are now more accessible than ever. Top oral health brands like Colgate, Oral-B, and Philips Sonicare continue to release both top-of-the-line designs alongside a collection of streamlined, more affordable options that ensure there's something for everyone. And with Prime Day 2021 officially underway, now's the perfect opportunity to score a new electric toothbrush for even less.
These are the 6 best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals:
- Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush, $150 (was $220)
- Hum by Colgate Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $52 (was $85)
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush, $230 (was $270)
- Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro Electric Toothbrush, $180 (was $200)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush, $40 (was $50)
- Burst Electric Toothbrush, $45 (was $70)
The two-day shopping event includes more than 150 deals on electric toothbrushes, with savings up to 50% off. These markdowns offer a chance to finally test out a toothbrush with pressure sensors, quadrant timing, or automated brush head orders. Better yet, the discounts even extend to some of the latest smart releases, like the Oral-B iO series, which uses artificial intelligence tracking to ensure proper brushing technique.
Of course, the abundance of deals can make it difficult to decide which ones are actually worth shopping. To save you time and ensure you're not missing out any great markdowns, we've handpicked the six best electric toothbrush deals of Prime Day 2021.
Below, you'll find a breakdown of the different models and the features that make each one a standout pick. Just don't forget to log into your Prime account to snag these unbeatable prices (or sign up for a free trial ASAP).
Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B reimagined the traditional electric toothbrush design with the release of its iO Series. Rather than simply rotate, like many other models, the collection also employs high-frequency vibrations in the brush head for a deeper clean. Launched in 2020, the iO Series has easy-to-understand digital displays, smart pressure sensors with a light alarm, five brush modes, and even artificial intelligence mapping of your mouth (displayed on your smartphone) that help you better understand your brushing habits. While select models in the lineup can cost up to $300, you can score the Series 7G for just $150 this Prime Day. But hurry-the deal only lasts until midnight PT on June 22.
Hum by Colgate Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Health editor Rebecca Shinners is a huge fan of this already affordable pick that's now going for 40% off-and it's not hard to see why. The pulsating brush holds enough juice for up to 10 days of brushing after one charge and offers three cleaning modes: sensitive, normal, and deep. It also connects to the Hum by Colgate app to provide insights on your brushing, like the total time spent cleaning and revealing any spots you might have missed. Not only do reviewers say it leaves teeth feeling "squeaky clean," but it also tracks your brushing habits to help you earn rewards. Add the kit to your cart while it's discounted for Prime Day and join the more than 2,700 shoppers who are already obsessed.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush
Whether you want whiter teeth, a deeper clean, or special care for your gums, this toothbrush has you covered. It comes with five different cleaning modes to ensure every oral health concern is addressed. You'll have the option to select the brush mode-as well as the intensity-or to attach a specialized toothbrush head (three included, more sold separately) that automatically syncs to its correct setting. Once you start brushing, built-in sensors track the frequency, pressure, scrubbing, and time to create a personalized brushing report. Reviewers say their teeth have never been cleaner or whiter, and more than 90% of shoppers left this tried-and-true electric toothbrush a positive rating. Snag the popular design for almost 15% off until tomorrow night.
Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro Electric Toothbrush
Swiss brand Curaprox developed this electric toothbrush to address any oral health need, from braces and oral implants to bleeding gums and sensitive teeth. Along with vibrations up to 42,000 times per minute, the toothbrush sets itself apart with a curved brush head that's ergonomically constructed to brush at the ideal 45-degree angle-and one reviewer says it's been the "best thing to happen" to their teeth. The brand's signature bristles are equally impressive: They're gentle yet effective, regardless of the brush head selected. Save 10% on your Curaprox purchase on Amazon through June 23 by applying the onsite coupon.
Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush
This deep cleaning toothbrush has earned more than 28,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who appreciate its streamlined design. The simple approach includes just one power button, a single cleaning mode, and a pressure warning that flashes when you're brushing too hard. It also includes a built-in timer to ensure users hit the recommended two-minute brushing time. Already the most affordable option on the list, it's even cheaper right now for Prime Day.
Burst Electric Toothbrush
Between a four-week battery life and 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute, it's clear why this electric toothbrush has become a standout for more than 2,600 shoppers. Other notable features include an antimicrobial charcoal-infused brush head, a quadrant timer, and three brushing modes to suit individual dental needs. Deemed "unequivocally the best toothbrush" by one reviewer, it's also touted as being lighter and quieter than other similar designs. Use the on-site coupon to save an extra $15 on your purchase.
