Hum by Colgate Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Health editor Rebecca Shinners is a huge fan of this already affordable pick that's now going for 40% off-and it's not hard to see why. The pulsating brush holds enough juice for up to 10 days of brushing after one charge and offers three cleaning modes: sensitive, normal, and deep. It also connects to the Hum by Colgate app to provide insights on your brushing, like the total time spent cleaning and revealing any spots you might have missed. Not only do reviewers say it leaves teeth feeling "squeaky clean," but it also tracks your brushing habits to help you earn rewards. Add the kit to your cart while it's discounted for Prime Day and join the more than 2,700 shoppers who are already obsessed.