The Best Night Guard for Teeth Grinding

Best Overall: Remi

Free impression kit

Free shipping

30-day guarantee

Custom-fitted night guards from Remi are everything you’ve ever wanted in a night guard but probably thought you couldn’t afford. Remi has changed how we think about night guards, offering both a one-time purchase option and a subscription service. If you lose your night guard, your toddler dips it in the toilet, or any other unforeseen household mishap occurs, no need to worry. Remi will send you a replacement without the hassle of repeating your impressions.

With the subscription service, you get new night guards every six months, so the device doesn’t need to withstand years of wear and tear. This means, practically speaking, the plastic is thinner and far more comfortable to wear than those you’ll get from your dentist’s office. You don’t have to worry, either, about the buildup of germs and grime from years of use because you’ll replace it often. You’re free to change how often you get a new one or pause your subscription at any time.

Remi will send you both a top and bottom night guard, and since you don’t need to wear both at the same time, you’ve received two for the price of one. Alternate wearing each, or pick what is most comfortable for you. Customers rave about the company’s unrivaled service. Remi does what it takes to make it right for the customer, so those customers keep coming back.

Custom-fitted? Yes, with mail-in impression kit

Price: One-time purchase: $149; Subscription: $99, then $49 every six months

Material: BPA-free, dental-grade, hard-soft 1 mm plastic

Extras: Comes with top and bottom night guards; free whitening

TO BUY: shopremi.com