Every mouthwash with an active antibacterial ingredient technically tackles plaque—but not every formula does it this well. Reviewers think this one does the trick; one even said: “After three years since my last appointment and three years of using BreathRx (recommended by my last dentist) my current dentist is surprised how little plaque they needed to clean off of my teeth and how little there was between the teeth.” Its primary active ingredient is cetylpyridinium chloride, an antimicrobial agent that’s common in alcohol-free mouthwashes. The formula contains the recommended dosage of the antibacterial ingredient, as well as zinc and essential oil to promote fresher breath.