Best-Mouthwash-gif
The 9 Best Mouthwashes for a Healthier Mouth, According to Dentist Guidelines
These top-rated picks will tackle everything from bad breath to receding gums.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Brushing and flossing are the cornerstones of a good oral health routine, but it turns out this duo should really be a trinity. Mouthwash is an important final step in any routine, and California-based dentist Joseph Field, DDS, recommends using it at least once a day—and ideally every time you brush.
Rinsing with mouthwash not only helps release food particles and neutralize odors, but it also plays an important role in preventing plaque. That's because mouthwash kills bacteria, cosmetic dentist Brian Harris, DDS, tells Health. Although it's a natural part of the mouth's ecosystem, bacteria can turn into plaque when mixed with sugary or starchy foods, according to the Cleveland Clinic. If it's not removed when soft, the plaque can harden and cause serious oral health concerns, like cavities or even gingivitis (a.k.a inflammation of the gums). Incorporating a mouthwash into your routine reduces these risks and leaves your breath unbelievably fresh.
These are the nine best mouthwashes of 2021, according to expert guidelines from dentists.
- Best Overall: Therabreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse
- Best for Bad Breath: Oral-B Breath Therapy Mouthwash
- Best for Gingivitis: OxyFresh Fresh Breath Lemon Mint Mouthwash
- Best Whitening: Crest 3D White Brilliance Whitening Mouthwash
- Best for Receding Gums: Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Mouthwash
- Best for Sensitive Teeth: CloSYS Sensitive Mouthwash
- Best Fluoride: Toms Maine Whole Natural Mouthwash
- Best Natural: Mouthwash by Humankind
- Best for Plaque: Philips Sonicare Breathrx Antibacterial Mouth Rinse
Like most products, there is no one-size-fits-all mouthwash. New York-based dentist Daniel Rubinshtein, who went viral on TikTok last year for his videos of cosmetic dental makeovers, tells Health that it's important to find formulas targeted to specific oral concerns like dry mouth, periodontal disease, or gum inflammation. He also suggests looking for options with the American Dental Association (ADA) seal of acceptance and additions like fluoride, a mineral that stops and even reverses tooth decay.
Equally important are the ingredients worth skipping. The biggest red flag on an ingredient list is alcohol, according to board-certified dentist Michaela Tozzi, DMD, since it can irritate the gums and oral tissue. Plus, it temporarily depletes saliva flow, which acts as the mouth's immune system. Tozzi suggests avoiding formulas with sulfates or sodium lauryl sulfate, which can also be irritants.
Dr. Harris, who founded his own natural oral care company Klen Products, offers a few additional no-go ingredients. He recommends skipping artificial dyes as well as antibacterial ingredients like chlorhexidine, hexetidine, and triclosan. Another additive you'll want to limit is hydrogen peroxide, a common addition to whitening mouthwashes. Excess amounts can harm the tooth enamel or inflame gums, according to Field, so anyone that develops irritation should cut back on use.
Finally, mouthwash should never be treated as the only—or even the most important—oral care step. "Nothing replaces mechanical removal of plaque and debris from the teeth like brushing, flossing, using a Waterpik, or tongue-scraping," says Dr. Tozzi. "Mouthwash does not replace optimal oral hygiene."
Ready to find your mouthwash match? Read our guide, below, to learn the best mouthwash options for every type of oral health concern.
Best Overall: Therabreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse
More than 21,000 people swear by this ADA-accepted oral rinse to keep their mouth in tip-top shape. Developed by dentists, it’s clinically proven to keep breath smelling minty fresh for up to 24 hours without the use of harsh ingredients like artificial dye or alcohol. Plus, its pH-balanced formula maintains your mouth’s non-acidic environment, so you won’t have to worry about tooth erosion, tonsil stones, or gum sensitivity after use.
Credit: Amazon
Best for Bad Breath: Oral-B Breath Therapy Mouthwash
Bad breath doesn’t just come from consuming onions and garlic. When bacteria turns into plaque, it releases smelly gases including volatile sulfur compounds, according to the brand’s website—but this neutralizing formula can prevent the process. It uses sodium chlorite to kill bacteria and prevent bad breath from the source, rather than masking it. Plus, it follows both Dr. Harris’ and Dr. Tozzi’s guidelines: No alcohol, artificial dyes, or sodium lauryl sulfates.
Credit: Amazon
Best for Gingivitis: OxyFresh Fresh Breath Lemon Mint Mouthwash
New York City-based dentist Trey Wilson, DDS, previously told Health that he recommends this all-natural mouthwash for anyone suffering from gingivitis. Its formula combines chlorine dioxide and zinc to effectively kill bacteria for up to six hours, while soothing additions, like aloe vera, hydrate the gums. Better yet, even the most mint-averted taste buds won’t mind swishing it around for 60 seconds thanks to its refreshing boost of citrus essential oils.
Credit: Amazon
Best Whitening: Crest 3D White Brilliance Whitening Mouthwash
Crest applied the same whitening technology from its whitening pen, strips, and toothpaste to this popular mouthwash. A favorite of more than 4,500 shoppers, it’s developed without alcohol or hydrogen peroxide for a brightening treatment that is safe to use daily. In fact, the brand even promises whiter teeth in seven days when used after brushing—or you’ll get a total refund.
Credit: Amazon
Best for Receding Gums: Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Mouthwash
Aloe vera makes up 20% of this nourishing mouthwash formula to soothe irritated or bleeding gums—but its antibacterial properties are also a gentle way to reduce plaque (i.e. the cause of receding gums). The natural formula swaps chemicals for botanical ingredients like echinacea, goldenseal, and calendula, three plants often used by herbalists to fight inflammation. Available in both orange zest and peppermint twist flavors, it’s also made without alcohol or artificial dyes, as suggested by our dental experts.
Credit: Amazon
Best for Sensitive Teeth: CloSYS Sensitive Mouthwash
If the thought of using mouthwash gives you shivers, you probably have sensitive teeth. Skip the unpleasant experience by opting for this non-irritating rinse that’s formulated specifically for sensitive mouths. The ADA-accepted wash kills 99.9% of germs in just 10 seconds, according to the brand, without alcohol. And since it’s formulated to be pH neutral and comes unflavored, it’s comparable to swishing water. It also includes an optional flavor enhancer—just add a drop into the bottle—if you prefer a subtle minty taste.
Credit: Amazon
Best Fluoride: Toms Maine Whole Natural Mouthwash
Dentists might recommend incorporating extra fluoride into your oral care routine if you need to strengthen teeth or reduce decay—and mouthwash is an easy way to do so. This all-natural option from Toms is made without alcohol, artificial colors, or preservatives, but it comes with an added boost of fluoride. The result is fresher breath and stronger enamel without questionable ingredients. Just be careful when storing around four-legged friends: The formula contains xylitol, an artificial sweetener that’s dangerous for dogs.
Credit: Humankind
Best Natural: Mouthwash by Humankind
Unlike traditional mouthwashes, this sustainable pick comes in a portable tablet. But that’s not the only unconventional feature: It also contains just seven ingredients. When dissolved into warm water, the tablet transforms into a pH-balancing mouthwash. Each kit comes with 60 tablets and a glass cup sized for easy dissolution. Shop the ethically made product in peppermint, mint-lemon, or ginger flavors.
Credit: Amazon
Best for Plaque: Philips Sonicare Breathrx Antibacterial Mouth Rinse
Every mouthwash with an active antibacterial ingredient technically tackles plaque—but not every formula does it this well. Reviewers think this one does the trick; one even said: “After three years since my last appointment and three years of using BreathRx (recommended by my last dentist) my current dentist is surprised how little plaque they needed to clean off of my teeth and how little there was between the teeth.” Its primary active ingredient is cetylpyridinium chloride, an antimicrobial agent that’s common in alcohol-free mouthwashes. The formula contains the recommended dosage of the antibacterial ingredient, as well as zinc and essential oil to promote fresher breath.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.