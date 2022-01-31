The 14 Best Electric Toothbrushes, According to Dentists

Best Overall Dentist-Recommended: Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush

What you'll love: Using Bluetooth to connect to an app on your smartphone, this high-tech, expert-approved brush from Oral-B provides daily personal coaching to ensure you cover all areas evenly and brush with the right pressure for the recommended amount of time. On the app, you'll find a 3D map of your mouth that will inform you in real time your brushing position, whether you are pressing too hard, and what areas might require more attention. Also nice: The brush has six cleaning modes, including sensitive and gum care, so you can find one that suits your needs. The kit includes a powered handle, three brush heads, a charger, and travel case that can charge your toothbrush and smartphone on the go. Plus, it also gets the approval of nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers who have given it a five-star rating.

What experts say: "The Oral-B Genius X is the number one recommended brush by dentists and superior in a number of ways," says Jonathan Levine, DMD, oral health expert and dental specialist and associate professor at NYU Dental School. "The oscillating and rotating bristles are moving 48,000 brush movements versus the 600 that a manual brush will do to disrupt and remove plaque, and it's 32% better than the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean."

Keep in mind: Amazon customers say the brush can be quite loud during use.