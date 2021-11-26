Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush

Most of Oral-B's products use an oscillating head to brush away bacteria and food particles—but its iO lineup also incorporates sonic vibrations for an extra boost of cleaning power. Amazon's Black Friday sale is your best chance to save on an iO Model: Our pick is the Series 7 with an easy-to-understand digital display, smart pressure sensor (with a light alarm), and five brushing modes. Like the rest of the series, it also uses artificial intelligence to create a 3-D map of your mouth, which displays on a corresponding smartphone application for quick insights into your brushing habits. But unlike its $300 predecessors, the electric toothbrush is less than $100 for Black Friday.