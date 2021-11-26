The 8 Best Black Friday Electric Toothbrush Deals to Shop Today
Expensive kitchen appliances, smart home gym equipment, and the newest AirPods may be the most sought after items this Black Friday—but they're not the only deals worth shopping today. Electric toothbrushes are one of the most practical purchases that you can make right now with benefits beyond the thrill of a good deal.
These are the seven best Black Friday 2021 electric toothbrush deals:
- Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush, $100 (was $148); amazon.com
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Electric Toothbrush, $150 (was $230); amazon.com
- Hum by Colgate Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $45 (was $75); amazon.com
- Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $24 (was $40); amazon.com
- Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush, $30 (was $50); amazon.com
- Burst Electric Toothbrush, $45 (was $70); amazon.com
- Snow Oral Care LED Electric Toothbrush, $120 (was $149); trysnow.com
- Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro, $190 (was $200); amazon.com
Swapping from a manual brush to an electric toothbrush is an easy way to reduce the risk of gum disease and cavities. Their motors power the bristles to vibrate or oscillate, effectively removing bacteria to prevent plaque buildup and decay. Plus, many current models also offer insight into your brushing habits. These designs ensure you're not only cleaning long enough, but that you're also effectively scrubbing all your chompers.
Of course, electric toothbrushes have one major downside: the price. While it's possible to find a streamlined model for less than $50, most feature-packed designs cost closer to $150—and that's on the low end. Luckily, Black Friday's best electric toothbrush deals offer a rare opportunity to score up to 40% off the very best on the market.
The markdowns extend to the latest Oral-B iO Series releases, which use artificial intelligence to map your mouth and display how well it's been brushed. They also cover the Kardashian-approved Philips Sonicare—the same brand behind Oprah's favorite electric travel toothbrush—as well as the picks from Burst, Quip, and Colgate. In fact, there are so many good electric toothbrushes on sale, we wouldn't be surprised if you purchased one for everyone on your list.
Ready to make your dentist proud? Scroll down to find the very best electric toothbrush deals to shop before Black Friday ends—or these unbeatable markdowns sell out.
Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush
Most of Oral-B's products use an oscillating head to brush away bacteria and food particles—but its iO lineup also incorporates sonic vibrations for an extra boost of cleaning power. Amazon's Black Friday sale is your best chance to save on an iO Model: Our pick is the Series 7 with an easy-to-understand digital display, smart pressure sensor (with a light alarm), and five brushing modes. Like the rest of the series, it also uses artificial intelligence to create a 3-D map of your mouth, which displays on a corresponding smartphone application for quick insights into your brushing habits. But unlike its $300 predecessors, the electric toothbrush is less than $100 for Black Friday.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Electric Toothbrush
More than 5,800 shoppers gave this electric toothbrush a perfect rating for personalized approach to brushing, which lets you select both the brush mode and intensity. Powerful enough to vibrate up to 6,200 per minute, the rechargeable device comes with optional Amazon brush head order replacements, as well as 3D mouth mapping to ensure you never miss a spot. This pick is currently $40 off until midnight, but you can save up to 50% on Philips Sonicare's entire lineup of electric toothbrushes.
Hum by Colgate Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Take 40% off this Health-approved toothbrush through November 29. The rechargeable pick uses gentle sonic vibrations to brush away plaque, but the real power lies in the compact toothbrush head. It combines floss-tip bristles, which are gentle on the gumline, with rubber cups and a tongue cleaner to ensure the ultimate clean from every angle. Plus, the smart pick even connects to a Bluetooth app that tracks your sessions—and reviewers shared that it really improved their brushing skills.
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
This travel toothbrush made Oprah's 2021 list of Favorite Things thanks to a compact design that lets you take the power of Sonicare on the go. Currently 40% off for Black Friday—its lowest price ever—the lightweight pick uses microvibrations and nylon bristles to get your teeth squeaky clean. It also comes with a sleek carrying case, as well as a USB charger that can be plugged in anywhere in the world.
Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush
A prime example of the best streamlined pick on the market, the Oral-B Pro 1000 keeps features to a minimum. It has two cleaning modes, a built-in timer, and a pressure sensor. The result? A best-selling pick with more than 35,000 perfect ratings and an under-$50 price point. And thanks to Black Friday, you can buy the oscillating toothbrush for 40% off.
Burst Electric Toothbrush
A four-week battery life is just one impressive feature of Burst's rechargeable electric toothbrush. It also packs 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute for a powerful clean you can feel. Already a favorite of more than 3,200 shoppers, the device also has three brushing modes, a quadrant timer, and charcoal-infused brush heads. Best of all, it's 36% off for Black Friday in select colors, including white and black.
Snow Oral Care LED Electric Toothbrush
Oral care company Snow just launched its very first electric toothbrush—and you can already shop the device for almost $30 less this Black Friday. The whitening toothbrush has a built-in LED blue light to give an extra boost to whitening agents for an even brighter smile. Of course, it's also packed with basics like a quadrant timer and four brush modes to ensure every clean is thorough and personalized. Just don't forget to also add the brand's best-selling teeth whitening kit to your cart and use promo code BLACKFRIDAY.
Curaprox Hydrosonic Pro
Make every cleaning session feel like you just left the dentist's chair with this Swiss design. It swaps oversized brush heads for a more precise, curved option developed to hit every last molar from every direction. Also important? Seven bristle intensities—up to 84,000 vibrations per minute—ensures even sensitive gums won't be overwhelmed. Plus, a single charge gives up to 60 3-minute brushing sessions, so you won't have to worry about keeping your charger handy. Snag yours now for 20% off through Cyber Monday.
