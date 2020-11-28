The Best Black Friday Electric Toothbrush Deals to Shop Before the Sale Ends in a Few Hours

If you’ve found yourself asking if an electric toothbrush is essential for your oral health, I’m here to tell you the answer is yes. Not only do electric toothbrushes ensure your teeth and gums are completely clean, but they also make brushing your teeth an easy (and perhaps even enjoyable) experience because they do all the work for you.
A good electric toothbrush is a sound investment that’ll last you for years, so it’s not a bad idea to plan your purchase around sale events, when you can typically expect some of the most popular models to get heavily marked down—and that’s exactly what’s happening in today’s Black Friday sale. With major discounts on top-quality options from brands like Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, Burst, and Colgate, there’s truly never been a better time to take the plunge on an electric toothbrush than right now.
There are so many electric toothbrush deals happening today that the options may feel endless. On Amazon alone, there are hundreds of top-rated electric toothbrushes on sale for up to 57% off their regular prices. So whether you’re looking for a high-tech model with built-in pressure sensors, a smart toothbrush that delivers insights about your oral health right to your smartphone, an all-in-one travel-friendly kit, or a kids’ electric toothbrush, you’ll have no trouble finding the right option to upgrade your oral care game (or a loved one’s) this year.
The only caveat? Black Friday ends tonight, meaning you don’t have that much longer to take advantage of these incredible prices. Below, browse the best deals on electric toothbrushes so you can get a powerful luxury toothbrush for so much less.
Philips Sonicare is a trusted name in the oral care world, and for good reason. It delivers top-of-the-line products with innovative features that put the health of your teeth and gums first, and that’s evident in the super popular ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush. Currently the best-selling power toothbrush on Amazon, this model has more than 27,000 perfect 5-star ratings from shoppers who rave over the quality of the brush and how well it cleans their teeth. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 14 days and a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard, and right now, you can get it for just $30—a whopping 57% off its usual price.
To buy: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush, $30 (was $70); amazon.com
Oral-B, another coveted oral health brand, created the Pro 3000 smart electric toothbrush with three cleaning modes—daily clean, gum care mode, and sensitive mode—so it’s gentle enough for even the most sensitive teeth and gums. Compatible with all of Oral-B’s swappable brush heads, this toothbrush uses Bluetooth to connect to the Oral-B app, where you can customize your brushing schedule and see personalized insights on your oral health. What’s more, this savvy model comes with a built-in timer that alerts you when you’ve brushed a given area for long enough, so you can ensure each and every part of your mouth is getting the attention it deserves. It’s no wonder 3,500 Amazon shoppers gave this model a perfect 5-star rating.
To buy: Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush, $48 (was $90); amazon.com
Burst’s main selling point is that its powerful brushes deliver 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute to leave you with whiter, cleaner, and plaque-free teeth—and hundreds of shoppers say it lives up to these claims. It uses soft bristles made with charcoal, which is naturally antimicrobial, and it offers three brush modes for more customization. Perhaps the best part, though, is that this rechargeable electric toothbrush can last up to four weeks on a single charge, and multiple reviewers say it really does last that long. One enthusiastic owner called this “the best electric toothbrush” they’ve ever owned and said it has helped make their teeth “at least 3 shades lighter, if not more.”
To buy: Burst Electric Toothbrush, $45 with coupon (was $70); amazon.com
A number one best-seller on Amazon, the Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit has become super popular for its innovative app that gives you personalized recommendations and insights on your oral health. One Health editor even said this toothbrush “changed the way” she takes care of her teeth and that she’d recommend it to anyone who will listen. Along with the useful app insights, this powerful smart toothbrush is also great because of its ergonomic brush handle, many customization options, and low price point. Along with the actual toothbrush and charger, it also comes with a handy travel case and one free replacement head. The already low price is even better right now thanks to a 30%-off Black Friday deal.
To buy: Hum By Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit, $60 (was $85); amazon.com
The Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush is about as high-tech as it gets, and right now is your chance to get it for a whopping $100 off. Not only is it Bluetooth-enabled to connect to your smartphone, but it even uses artificial intelligence to track your brushing habits and offer personalized recommendations on how to improve your oral hygiene (I wasn’t kidding when I said it was high-tech). This detail makes it stand out from other smart toothbrushes on the market, and if you’re interested in a super innovative brush that offers extra insights on your health, this is a great option. It’s also highly customizable with six different brush modes, which is more than most, and shoppers say that along with all the fun bells and whistles, it’s just simply a good toothbrush that has improved their brushing habits immensely.
To buy: Oral-B Genius X Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $100 (was $200); amazon.com
In the market for a kids’ electric toothbrush this Black Friday? Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers recommend this electric toothbrush kit from Fairywill. Equipped with five different brushing modes—white, clean, sensitive, massage, and polish—this customer-loved model uses sonic technology for a more powerful clean. Along with a built-in timer to remind you to brush one area for the dentist-recommended two minutes, it has an exceptionally long battery life: One 4-hour charge can last for up to 30 days of use. Shoppers say it’s great for both kids and adults, and they particularly love that the toothbrush comes with a travel case and seven bonus brush heads free of charge.
To buy: Fairywill D8 Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Kids and Adults, $24 (was $30); amazon.com
