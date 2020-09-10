The 7 Best Dental Health Products of 2020, According to Health Editors
Put your best smile forward.
By
Lisa DeSantis
September 10, 2020
Floss
Quip The Floss
Flossing just got a major
upgrade. This refillable metallic
dispenser (available in four
colors) looks good enough to
keep on your counter, plus the
string is marked at 18 inches—
the dentist-suggested length
for properly reaching each and
every tooth.
If you’re after a deep clean that traditional floss can’t offer, this will make you smile. The water pressure helps to remove the plaque between teeth and below the gumline, keeping your mouth in top shape.
Oral-B iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
This model has all the bells and whistles (think seven modes for personalized brush- ing and Bluetooth compatibility for tracking your brushing habits). Its brush-head design was inspired by the tools that dentists use for professional cleanings, and there’s even
a sensor to prevent you from brushing too hard.
Coffee and wine stains have you feeling dingy? This fluoride and 3 percent hydrogen peroxide formula promises
to remove up to 10 (!) years
of yellow stains without harm- ing enamel. I know, we were cynical too, but after a month of daily use, the dazzling results don’t lie.
Do your teeth ache just think- ing of biting into an ice cream sandwich? Then you could probably benefit from using a gentle toothpaste like this one. It contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory Himalayan pink salt, so you’ll still get a fresh feeling, sans sensitivity.
Stash these individually pack- aged peppermint-scented wipes in your bag for on-the-go stain fighting and breath freshening. And—get ready for this—it’s cranberry fruit extract that’s responsible for the whitening.