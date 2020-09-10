The 7 Best Dental Health Products of 2020, According to Health Editors

By Lisa DeSantis
September 10, 2020
  • Floss
    Quip The Floss
    Flossing just got a major upgrade. This refillable metallic dispenser (available in four colors) looks good enough to keep on your counter, plus the string is marked at 18 inches— the dentist-suggested length for properly reaching each and every tooth.
    $15
  • Water Flosser
    Smile Direct Club Water Flosser
    If you’re after a deep clean that traditional floss can’t offer, this will make you smile. The water pressure helps to remove the plaque between teeth and below the gumline, keeping your mouth in top shape.
    $35
  • Toothbrush
    Oral-B iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
    This model has all the bells and whistles (think seven modes for personalized brush- ing and Bluetooth compatibility for tracking your brushing habits). Its brush-head design was inspired by the tools that dentists use for professional cleanings, and there’s even a sensor to prevent you from brushing too hard.
    $300
  • Mouthwash
    Hello Naturally Fresh Antiseptic Mouthwash
    The minty-fresh taste and smell are courtesy of menthol from peppermint, a natural antiseptic that kills germs and fights bad breath. We love that it’s alcohol-free, making it safe for the whole fam.
    $15
  • Toothpastes
    Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste
    Coffee and wine stains have you feeling dingy? This fluoride and 3 percent hydrogen peroxide formula promises to remove up to 10 (!) years of yellow stains without harm- ing enamel. I know, we were cynical too, but after a month of daily use, the dazzling results don’t lie.
    $10
    $12
  • Toothpastes
    Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste
    Do your teeth ache just think- ing of biting into an ice cream sandwich? Then you could probably benefit from using a gentle toothpaste like this one. It contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory Himalayan pink salt, so you’ll still get a fresh feeling, sans sensitivity.
    $13
  • Stain Wipes
    Moon Stain Prevention Teeth Wipes
    Stash these individually pack- aged peppermint-scented wipes in your bag for on-the-go stain fighting and breath freshening. And—get ready for this—it’s cranberry fruit extract that’s responsible for the whitening.
    $13
This article originally appeared in the September 2020 issue of Health Magazine. Click here to subscribe today!

