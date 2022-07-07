This Waterpik Flosser Has 'Revolutionized' Shoppers' Dental Health—and It's the Cheapest It's Been All Year

Brushing your teeth twice a day can certainly help to keep things fresh and clean, but it's often not enough. Even the best toothbrushes will fall short when it comes to removing plaque and food stuck between your teeth. Over time, this buildup can break down the enamel and lead to cavities, gingivitis, bad breath, and other oral diseases, according to the American Dental Association (ADA).

This is where flossing comes in. You should already be familiar with string floss, but water flossers take this important part of your oral hygiene to the next level. And right now, you can grab this top-rated Waterpik Cordless Advanced water flosser for $80 during Amazon's early Prime Day sale.

Amazon

To buy: Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser, $80 (was $100); amazon.com

"The Waterpik water flosser is a fantastic addition to your oral hygiene armament due to the effectiveness of pressurized water to remove plaque and bacteria, but its greatest benefit lies in its ease of use," David Chen, DDS, general dentist at 1311 Jackson Ave Dental, told Health.

According to a 2021 study, water flossers are particularly helpful for people who might not be using string floss adequately—a group that includes a large majority of the population. And research has shown that just three seconds of pressurized water flossing on a medium setting can remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.

There are a host of water flosser brands to choose from, but Waterpik is highly recommended by dentists and hygienists. The Waterpik Cordless Advanced water flosser features a sleek handheld design fitted with a rechargeable battery. This model comes with four tips, which can be used on three pressure settings—low, medium, and high—and it's safe to use in the shower.

More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Waterpik water flosser five stars, and reviewers rave about its effectiveness in removing stubborn plaque buildup that can lead to gum disease, along with its portable design and ease of use.

One reviewer shared that the flosser was recommended by their dentist to help with their "irritated gums." Although they were initially skeptical, after a few uses they "noticed no more bleeding gums." Another satisfied shopper said the flosser's 360-degree rotating head was particularly helpful with cleaning, since it no longer required them to "contort [their] wrists to reach every spot." And a reviewer with sensitive teeth expressed their love for the adjustable settings, which "work great on days when my teeth are sore," adding that their "mouth has never felt cleaner."

After years of suffering from dental issues and gum inflammation, one reviewer said, "this thing has revolutionized the condition of my teeth and mouth," and called it the "best dental health insurance you could possibly get." Since using the Waterpik, they've not only been getting compliments on their smile, but they've since converted their entire family to water flossing.

This Waterpik water flosser has also been saving shoppers money. "We are now able to see a hygienist every nine months instead of six," one buyer shared, before adding that their gums have never looked better.

"You'd be hard-pressed to find a dentist, hygienist, or other oral healthcare professionals who wouldn't recommend their patients incorporate water flossers for their oral health routines," said Sean Tomalty, DMD, of Family Dentistry of Jensen Beach.

If you're ready to take the next step to improve your oral health, take advantage of this early Prime Day deal and add the Waterpik Cordless Advanced water flosser to your cart before the sale ends. Your teeth and gums will definitely thank you.

More Early Amazon Prime Deals on Waterpik Water Flossers:

Sign up for our Shop Well newsletter to get your dose of retail therapy with a curated selection of editor-loved finds and must-have deals.