20 Mistakes You're Making With Your Teeth

There have been several recent scares about dental x-rays, including a 2012 study published in the journal Cancer reporting a possible link between dental x-rays and benign brain tumors. However, the American Cancer Society notes that the study does not establish that x-rays actually cause the tumors, and that some people in the study had x-rays years ago, when radiation exposure from dental x-rays was much higher. "X-rays are important because not all conditions can be identified with a visual exam," says Dr. Lee. "For example, there might be cavities between the teeth, or there might be a cyst or other pathology in the jaw." If you're concerned about radiation, talk to your dentist about ways to minimize the number of x-rays you get.