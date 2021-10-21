Opioid use disorder is when a person's life is taken over by opioid medications: finding them, taking them, recovering from their effects, then starting the cycle over again. The condition is usually long-term and involves alternating periods of recovery and relapse. Doctors diagnose opioid use disorder based on the presence of different symptoms. It can be treatable with a combination of medications and behavioral interventions. Opioid use disorder has reached epidemic proportions in the US and was declared a Public Health Emergency in 2017. That year, almost 50,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses.