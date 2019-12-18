6 Thoughts People With OCD Have—According to Women Diagnosed With This Mental Health Condition

Most Recent

15 Things People with OCD Want You to Know

15 Things People with OCD Want You to Know

The truth about what it's like to have obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Read More
How to Deal With OCD—From 4 People With the Diagnosis

How to Deal With OCD—From 4 People With the Diagnosis

OCD treatment can involve medication, therapy, self-care, and more. Here's how four people cope with the condition.
Read More
7 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About OCD, According to a Woman Who’s Had the Disorder All Her Life

7 Things Everyone Gets Wrong About OCD, According to a Woman Who’s Had the Disorder All Her Life

For one, the signs of OCD aren't always obvious. Lily Bailey is proof of that.
Read More
Lili Reinhart Reveals on Twitter That She Does Have OCD, Following Jimmy Fallon Backlash

Lili Reinhart Reveals on Twitter That She Does Have OCD, Following Jimmy Fallon Backlash

Read More
This 19-Year-Old Spends Three Hours a Day Pulling Out Her Hair—Here’s What You Need to Know About Trichotillomania

This 19-Year-Old Spends Three Hours a Day Pulling Out Her Hair—Here’s What You Need to Know About Trichotillomania

What life is like struggling with this little-known mental health disorder.
Read More
6 Thoughts People With OCD Have—According to Women Diagnosed With This Mental Health Condition

6 Thoughts People With OCD Have—According to Women Diagnosed With This Mental Health Condition

“I’m doing these things; I can’t stop doing them; I realize they’re irrational.”
Read More

More OCD

Relationship OCD Is a Real Diagnosis. Here's What to Do If You Have It

Relationship OCD Is a Real Diagnosis. Here's What to Do If You Have It

Doubt and anxiety can become intrusive—and eat away at your relationship.
Read More
Your Skin-Picking Habit Might Be Something More Serious

Your Skin-Picking Habit Might Be Something More Serious

If your behavior is obsessive, chronic, or compulsive, you could have excoriation disorder.
Read More
The 2 Major Types of OCD—and How to Recognize Them

The 2 Major Types of OCD—and How to Recognize Them

Read More
New Study Suggests Brain Glitch May Cause OCD

New Study Suggests Brain Glitch May Cause OCD

Read More
How Can I Tell If I Have OCD?

How Can I Tell If I Have OCD?

Read More
10 Signs You May Have OCD

10 Signs You May Have OCD

Read More

All OCD

Two-Thirds of People With an Eating Disorder Have This Mental Health Problem Too

Two-Thirds of People With an Eating Disorder Have This Mental Health Problem Too

Read More
Why Khloé Kardashian Should Stop Using the Term 'Khlo-C-D'

Why Khloé Kardashian Should Stop Using the Term 'Khlo-C-D'

Read More
Amanda Seyfried: Mental Illness 'Should Be Taken as Seriously as Anything Else'

Amanda Seyfried: Mental Illness 'Should Be Taken as Seriously as Anything Else'

Read More
My Wife Has OCD: One Couple's Journey With Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

My Wife Has OCD: One Couple's Journey With Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Read More
Is My OCD Habit a Health Problem?

Is My OCD Habit a Health Problem?

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com