Andrea Hermann Cameron, the mother of reality star and former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, died Saturday at the age of 55. On Wednesday, her family revealed that the Jupiter, Florida real estate agent died of a brain aneurysm.

“She was super supportive,” Tyler told The Palm Beach Post about how his late mother embraced his reality show reign. “But what was so amazing ... she was supportive for (season star Hannah Brown) and everyone else who was a part of that show but she was also supportive to the random fans.”

On Monday, Tyler honored his mother on social media with a moving Instagram post. "Today heaven gained an angel," he wrote, alongside a photo of his mother's hand embraced by his own along with his two brothers' hands.

“We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on," Tyler continued. "While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️”

According to People, Andrea was rushed to the hospital on Thursday. The same day, Tyler canceled a group run he was hosting with Good Morning America. “Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” he tweeted. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”

What is a brain aneurysm?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), a division of the National Institutes of Health, a brain aneurysm (formally known as a cerebral aneurysm) is “a weak or thin spot on an artery in the brain that balloons or bulges out and fills with blood.” When this happens, the bulging aneurysm can put pressure on the nerves or brain tissue, and can also burst or rupture, spilling blood into the surrounding tissue (aka, a hemorrhage).

Not all aneurysms rupture—those are called "unruptured aneurysms" and don't typically bleed or cause other issues—but when an aneurysm does rupture, it can cause severe health problems including hemorrhagic stroke, brain damage, coma, and even death. The NINDS also describes a type of aneurysm called a "leaking" aneurysm, which describes aneurysms that leak a small amount of blood. Those with leaking aneurysms may get sentinel or warning headaches days or weeks before a larger rupture, but that's only in a minority of patients.

Larger unruptured aneurysms and ruptured aneurysms have different symptoms, per the NINDS, but if you experience any of the following symptoms for either type of aneurysm, it's best to seek medical attention ASAP.

Symptoms of unruptured aneurysms (aneurysms that have not burst, but may be pressing on tissues and nerves):

Pain above and behind the eye

Numbness

Weakness

Paralysis on one side of the face

A dilated pupil in the eye

Vision changes or double vision

Symptoms of ruptured aneurysms:

A sudden, extremely severe headache

Double vision

Nausea

Vomiting

Stiff neck

Sensitivity to light

Seizures

Loss of consciousness (this may happen briefly or may be prolonged)

Cardiac arrest

While brain aneurysms can occur in anyone and at any age, they are most common in adults between the ages of 30 and 60. They are also more common in women than in men. Other risk factors can include genetics, untreated high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, or drug abuse—especially cocaine or amphetamines—which raise blood pressure to dangerous levels.

It's unclear exactly how many people suffer from brain aneurysms, since many don't show symptoms, but the NINDS says that about 30,000 American each year suffer from a brain aneurysm rupture. Of those 30,000 people, the NINDS says that 25 percent of individuals whose cerebral aneurysm has ruptured do not survive the first 24 hours, while another 25 percent die from complications within six months. Those who do survive, per the NINDS, may have permanent neurological damage, while others will fully recover in weeks to months.

Treatment varies due to a variety of factors, including the type, size, and location of the aneurysm, risk of rupture, the person’s age and health, personal and family medical history, and risk of treatment. Treatment options can include surgery or less invasive endovascular treatment, as well as medications or rehabilitation therapy.

