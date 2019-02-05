Knowing These 9 Concussion Symptoms Could Save Your Brain

Brain injuries are on many people’s minds these days. Recent research shows that even a single concussion (and certainly several) can have long term consequences like structural brain damage that can lead to depression and anxiety as well as chronic headaches, balance issues, and difficulties with attention or concentration. They’re also strikingly common. In a recent poll of more than 3,000 men and women, 23% said they’d suffered at least one concussion during their lives. Those figures are self reported—the respondents could have been seen by a medical professional or simply diagnosed themselves. But considering that there’s currently no definitive, objective exam for concussion—they don’t show up on MRIs or CT scans—recognizing the symptoms is how they’re identified whether you, a friend, or your physician makes the call.

“If you have a certain set of symptoms, you can be reasonably certain you have a concussion,” says explains Kenneth Podell, PhD, director of Houston Methodist Concussion Center. It’s important to realize that symptoms may be sudden and acute or may be subtler and worsen over the next couple of days, he adds. Know the signs so you can get the help you need as soon as possible to rule out potentially life threatening brain injury, to get your brain on the mend, and to minimize the risk of lasting repercussions.

Here are nine telltale signs to look for.