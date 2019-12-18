Doctors Completely Missed My Brain Swelling and Sent Me to a Mental Health Facility for Schizophrenia Instead

Emilia Clarke Says Her Brain Surgery After Aneurysms Made Her Feel 'Deeply Unattractive'
"When I looked in the mirror, I just saw pain in my eyes."Read More
The Truth About Women and Concussions
We’re more likely than men to get them. We’re more likely to suffer long-lasting effects. And the scary part is, experts don’t fully know why. But there are critical steps you can take to better protect your brain so that a ski spill or bike tumble doesn’t turn into a serious health crisis.Read More
How Does ASMR Work? The Science Behind Those Brain-Tingling Sounds
The videos continue to trend on YouTube, but only certain people seem to benefit from them.Read More
Post-Concussion Syndrome Makes It Hard for Me to Function—Here's What It's Like
After an accidental hit to the head, Kate Anderson, 37, was diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury, which led to post-concussion syndrome. A year later, day-to-day life with this isolating disorder remains a challenge.Read More
Former Bachelorette Star J.P. Rosenbaum Diagnosed with Rare Guillain-Barré Syndrome
"Hopefully I'm fortunate enough where we caught it early enough to start a treatment early enough where we can now start recovery," J.P. Rosenbaum said.Read More
Susan Sarandon Shares Graphic Photo and Says She's 'Lucky' After Suffering a Concussion
Susan Sarandon said she was "lucky" for having healthcare after she fell and had a concussion.Read More