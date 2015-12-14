12 Surprising Factors That Up Your Risk of MS

People who live closer to the earth’s poles (Think: Australia, New Zealand, parts of North America, Canada, and Iceland) are at higher risk for MS than those who live closer to the equator. This is true in the U.S. too.

MS is twice as prevalent in North Dakota than Florida, for example. “We have always been puzzled by this,” says Dr. Rose. The likely culprit is vitamin D or lack thereof. Our bodies make vitamin D in response to sunlight, so people far from the equator make less, especially during the long, dark winter months.