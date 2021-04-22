These 3 Women Are Changing How People Find Mental Health Support

When I was a kid, I wanted to be a judge because they talk to people about their lives. I didn't even know therapists existed. Even after I started working on my master's degree in social work policy—which was too dry and not for me—I didn't know any Black therapists. When I decided to shift my focus to working one-on-one with people, I felt like I was heading into new territory, personally and culturally, which was a little scary. But from the moment I started seeing clients, I knew I was doing what I was supposed to do. As I worked with people—giving them the time to really say what was on their minds, without rushing—it struck me how infrequently we get to do that in our everyday lives, and how important it is to our emotional well-being.