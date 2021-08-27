Talkspace Review: Is This Online Therapy App Right for You?

Finally, the American Psychological Association (APA) considers in-person therapy to be the gold standard in mental health treatment. That's because the therapist and the client are better able to pick up on each other's nonverbal cues. The organization does consider real-time video or even audio sessions to be acceptable if there are no other options. But the APA does not consider text therapy alone to be an effective modality for psychotherapy. The organization also believes that messaging alone is not the best option for those living with severe mental health conditions.