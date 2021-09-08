Living With Grief: How to Be OK When You're Not OK

To date, 649,299 people in the US have died from COVID-19. But loss is more than a tally or a statistic; it's a boulder thrown into the ocean with incalculable ripple effects. In the past year and a half, many of us have experienced loss: a loved one, a relationship, a job, a routine, a way of life, perhaps even a sense of purpose. And though we're collectively suffering, we're not collectively grieving. Before COVID-19, we could choose to ease our grief with myriad distractions: work, friends, day-to-day commitments. We had a community of human connection to rally with and around. Now, we're masked, distanced, and divided. How in this moment in history do we dig deep into our untapped reserves and make it through?