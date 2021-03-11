Whether you learned about the facts of life from a corny health class video or from that American Girl book all about puberty, you likely weren't let in on one fact: for people with periods, there's a cycle beyond just the one your uterus goes through. Once you start bleeding, you're also introduced to a new cycle: replenishing, then using up, then replenishing a supply of pads and tampons. While reusable options have been around for years, they've recently made the leap from health food stores into the mainstream. These products, like period panties and menstrual cups, are often focused on a more eco-friendly flow. But there's another benefit as well: The up-front investment can also save you money in the long run.