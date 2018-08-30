12 Things Everyone Should Know About Their Period

You can expect to get your period approximately 450 times throughout your life. But even though you've probably got the hang of your cycle by now, chances are that some menstrual mysteries remain unsolved. Maybe your cycle is super long or short, or it's irregular, or it comes with side effects like PMS—and you wonder if what you experience each month is normal. Or maybe new issues have cropped up, like really awful cramps or a heavier flow, and you're not sure if you need to tell your ob-gyn what's going on.

The fact is, it's important to pay attention to what's normal and what isn't during your cycle because changes can provide clues to your overall health, Taraneh Shirazian, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Langone Medical Center, tells Health. We asked Dr. Shirazian and other experts to decode puzzling period symptoms, surprising (and potentially scary) side effects, and other crucial pieces of period intel you need to know.