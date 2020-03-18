Feminine Hygiene Products Are Selling Out, But We Found 10 You Can Still Buy Online

Chances are, you’re all stocked up on certain essentials—like paper towels, toilet paper, groceries, cleaning products, hand sanitizer, and medications—for the next few weeks. But if you didn’t have your period while you were combing store aisles preparing to self-isolate, you may have forgotten all about feminine hygiene needs (like me). Tampons, pads, and related period products have been selling out fast in stores and online from retailers like Amazon and Walmart, so you’ll want to shop now if your supply is low. While many of the most well-known drugstore period brands were the first to fly off the shelves—like Playtex, Tampax, and Always—there are still options in stock from smaller companies, like popular organic brands Rael and Cora.

Below, we rounded up 10 feminine hygiene products still available to shop online, including tampons, pads, and more sustainable options like period panties and menstrual cups—because there’s no time like the present to lean into alternative solutions. You finally have that push you needed to try different self-care products that you’ve been reading about, like a menstrual cup you can wear during sex and 100 percent certified organic cotton tampons. Who knows? Maybe you’ll wind up liking these products better than your previous drugstore go-tos.

Rael Organic Cotton Unscented Tampons

Image zoom Amazon

Right now, while other tampons are out of stock until later dates, you can actually shop this popular organic brand for $2 off with a coupon on Amazon. Rael’s tampons feature a 100 percent certified organic cotton core, so they’re safe and suitable even for sensitive women.

Available at amazon.com, $24

Organyc Certified Organic Cotton Tampons

Image zoom Amazon

These tampons are sold and shipped by Amazon, meaning the retailer’s new rules restricting third-party sellers from taking up warehouse space do not apply—so hopefully they will continue to remain a viable feminine hygiene option throughout the ongoing coronavirus situation. Some 5-star reviewers say they’re “comfortable and work on heavy flow and light” and a “sensitive skin saver.”

Available at amazon.com, $6

JUST Cotton Core Tampons with Plastic Applicators

Image zoom Walmart

These gentle, 100 percent cotton tampons are free of dyes, fragrances, and chlorine bleaching to prevent any irritation on sensitive skin. You can stock up with a 20- or 60-pack at Walmart.

Available at walmart.com, from $5

Cora Organic Cotton Tampons with BPA-Free Plastic Compact Applicator

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon shoppers seem to love feminine hygiene brand Cora, especially the brand’s gentle, organic cotton tampons. One 5-star reviewer said, “The packaging is very nice but more importantly I feel good about putting something in my body that does not have harsh chemicals.” As an added incentive to go organic, each purchase helps Cora in its charitable pursuit of donating period products and providing education to girls in need.

Available at amazon.com, $16

Rael Certified Organic Cotton Menstrual Large Pads

Image zoom Amazon

Some of Rael’s tampon sizes are sold out online, so the brand’s pads are likely to follow course soon. The breathable, absorbent, and organic pads have over 1,400 perfect 5-star reviews, with shoppers calling them “LIFE-CHANGING!” and the “best I’ve tried.” We’d recommend buying them now before they start going out of stock.

Available at amazon.com, $13

Stayfree Ultra Thin Overnight Pads with Wings

Image zoom Amazon

These Stay Free pads are sold directly through Amazon and are available to ship early next week, so they should be a reliable hygiene choice during present circumstances. The reliable overnight pads also have a near perfect 4.6-star rating from shoppers who love how soft and comfortable they are.

Available at amazon.com, $21

Bamboo Viscose Fiber Brief Menstrual Leakproof Panties

Image zoom Amazon

Period panties are a super buzzy feminine hygiene product that you may not have gotten on board with yet—but luckily, Amazon is making this new self-care trend easy and affordable. These menstrual underwear, which you can shop in sets of 2, 3, or 5, are made of Bamboo Viscose Fiber and Spandex, making them comfortable and easy to move around in. Some reviewers recommend using them in addition to your normal period products (rather than solo) and said they’re great leak safeguards.

Available at amazon.com, from $15

DivaCup Menstrual Cup

Image zoom Amazon

Perhaps the most well-known of its kind, the Diva Menstrual Cup has nearly 4,000 5-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s “really easy to use” and so comfortable they “can’t even feel it when it’s inside.” Plus, this one product will have you covered for every period for up to a year—saving you a good amount of money in the long run if you make the switch from disposable products.

Available at; amazon.com, $25

Intimina Ziggy Cup

Image zoom Intimina

One of the more innovative period products available, Intimina’s Ziggy Cup is actually a reusable menstrual cup you can wear during sex (the only of its kind on the market at all, according to the brand). It’s made of 100 percent medical-grade silicone, has a leak-proof double rim, and provides up to 12 hours of protection.

Available at intimina.com, $40

Midol Complete

Image zoom Amazon

Doctors are recommending medications with acetaminophen to treat mild coronavirus symptoms, so many over-the-counter products containing this ingredient are flying off the shelves. Stock up on Midol now if you’re somebody who has painful period cramps or other intense symptoms during menstruation.

Available at amazon.com, $7 (was $10)

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.