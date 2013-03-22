12 Mistakes Women Make in Middle Age

A sore elbow or low-back pain? Neither is a reason to quit exercising or an excuse not to start. Remaining physically active is vital to your health and quality of life. In fact, it can actually relieve pain and stave off health problems down the road, such as creeping weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, or dementia.

"Exercise puts your body in a state of arousal, which translates into more vitality and a greater sense of well-being," Frank Frisch, PhD, director of kinesiology at Chapman University in Orange, California, previously told Health. "Daily tasks become less strenuous and require less exertion."

If you’re already an avid fit fanatic, that’s amazing. And if not, now is a great time to explore your options. Why not check out the gym pool, take a yoga class, or fall in love with a walking workout.

