Bacterial meningitis is a serious, sometimes lethal infection that can strike without warning and become very serious within hours. However, most cases of meningitis that occur in the US are not caused by a bacterial infection but by a virus, including herpes, HIV, mumps, and West Nile virus. Meningitis cases caused by these and other viruses are usually mild and go away on their own—although they can still cause symptoms like fever, headache, and stiff neck.