What Is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease is an insect-borne illness transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick (also called the deer tick). Roughly 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported each year. However, the actual number of infections could be much higher.

The New York Times Ran an Article Saying Lyme Disease Is No Big Deal—and People Are Furious

The writer called Lyme disease an “easily treated infection,” but many patients strongly disagree.
7 Things You Need to Do to Protect Yourself from Ticks

Disease-carrying ticks are terrors, but there are ways to stay safe
When This Woman Went to Her Doctor With Lyme Disease Symptoms, She Was Told She Should “Try Meditation”

At a specialist's office, Katie Wood, 37, explained she felt very unwell and believed it was related to a tick bite months earlier. "He looked me up and down and replied, 'You don’t look unwell,'" she recalls.
How Do You Get Lyme Disease?

The bacterial infection is transmitted by ticks, but not every tick bite will make you sick.
The Lyme Disease Complication You Don't Know About—but Should

An expert lays out the facts on so-called chronic Lyme.
Why Is It So Hard to Get a Lyme Disease Diagnosis?

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that often has vague symptoms doctors brush off or misdiagnose. Here's why.
Avril Lavigne Talks Managing Lyme Disease: 'I've Gone Through So Much' but 'I'm in a Good Place'

Lavigne had been quietly suffering from Lyme disease after disappearing from the public eye.
The Asian Longhorned Tick Has Now Been Found in 8 States, Says a New CDC Report. Here's What You Need to Know

First detected in New Jersey last year, this invasive tick species is "an important vector of human and animal disease agents," according to the CDC.
After Her Daughter Was Paralyzed by a Tick, This Mom's Warning Is Going Viral on Facebook

The Best—and Worst—Ways to Remove a Tick From Your Skin

CDC Terrifies Twitter with Tick-Filled Photo of a Lemon Poppyseed Muffin: 'TRAUMATIZED'

15 Important Facts You Must Know About Ticks

How Ally Hilfiger Survived and Thrived After Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Health interviewed Tommy Hilfiger’s daughter Ally about her long battle with Lyme disease after being bit by a tick as a child.

Shania Twain Was 'Shattered' by Divorce as She Battled Lyme Disease: 'I Never Thought I Would Sing Again'

Yolanda Hadid Reveals How Lyme Disease Led to Her Divorce From David Foster: 'I Have No Bad Feelings About It'

New York Man Dies From 'Exceedingly Rare' Tick Virus Transmitted Within Minutes

'Chronic Lyme Disease' Isn't a Real Diagnosis. So Why Are Doctors Prescribing Risky Treatment for It?

Alec Baldwin Thought He’d ‘Die of Lyme Disease.’ What to Know About the Tick-Borne Illness

Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Suffering From Lyme Disease and Thinking He Was Going to Die

Health Officials Are Warning This Tick Season Could Be the Worst Yet

Powassan Virus Is the Scary New Reason to Avoid Ticks

4 Things You Need to Do If You Get a Tick Bite

Here's Exactly What to Do If You Find a Tick on Your Clothes

8 Celebrities Who've Struggled With Lyme Disease

What You Should Know About Dog Ticks and Lyme Disease

What You Should Know About Chronic Lyme Disease

