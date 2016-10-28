How Is Lupus Treated?

In this lupus treatments overview, you'll learn about the medications and lifestyle changes that can help manage lupus symptoms.

Having lupus puts you at a higher risk of being photosensitive. This means that being in the sun can cause a lupus flare-up. And since your body also produces vitamin D with sunlight exposure, avoiding sunlight could put you at risk of a vitamin D deficiency. u003ca href=u0022https://www.health.com/nutrition/vitamins-supplements/vitamin-d-benefitsu0022 class=u0022onecms-linku0022u003eVitamin D is a necessary nutrientu003c/au003e for bone health and a strong immune system (among other things). Luckily, vitamin D is found in many foods, such as fatty fish (like salmon, tuna, and mackerel), as well as fortified foods, including cereal, milk, and some types of orange juice. Your doctor might also recommend supplementing with vitamin D.

Lupus has no cure. Still, people who have the autoimmune disease can control their symptoms with a treatment plan they create with their doctors. Because no two cases of lupus are exactly the same, treatments can vary from person to person. But the goals are typically similar: prevent and treat flare-ups, and reduce problems related to lupus, like organ damage, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and infection.

Medications

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs): Over-the-counter anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen (Advil) and naproxen (Aleve) are often used to treat lupus pain and swelling. If drugstore versions don't work, then your doctor may prescribe you a stronger one.

Antimalarial drugs: Drugs that treat malaria may be used in combination with other medications to control lupus symptoms like skin rashes, mouth ulcers, and joint pain. The most commonly prescribed antimalarial drugs for lupus are hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) and chloroquine (Aralen). Risk for complication is low, though some may experience stomach upset while they're getting used to the meds. It's also recommended that patients who use these drugs visit an ophthalmologist annually for an eye exam, since one rare side effect is retinal damage.

Corticosteroids: Prednisone is the most commonly prescribed steroid for lupus. These drugs treat the symptoms of inflammation—which include swelling, warmth, tenderness, and pain—by lessening the immune system's response. The downside: there are a lot of side effects, and the chances of experiencing them increase the longer you use the steroid. Side effects can include weight gain, acne, high blood pressure, diabetes, and increased risk of infection. One lesser talked about side effect of corticosteroids is how they can affect the brain. Studies have shown that taking corticosteroids can affect your ability to think and can increase your risk for mood and anxiety disorders.

Immunosuppressants: This type of drug controls inflammation and an overactive immune system. They are commonly prescribed when corticosteroids fail to control symptoms, or a person can't tolerate high doses of steroids. Drugs include azathioprine (Imuran, Azasan), mycophenolate (CellCept, Myfortic), leflunomide (Arava), and methotrexate (Trexall, Rheumatrex). Side effects vary by drug, but can include increased risk of certain cancers, birth defects, infection, and liver damage.

Lifestyle remedies

Get enough sleep: Fatigue is one of the most persistent symptoms of lupus, so it's essential for people with lupus to get adequate rest. Getting enough good quality sleep also strengthens your immune system. The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7 to 9 hours of sleep for adults, more for children and teens.

Stay out of the sun: Exposure to the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays (and for some even fluorescent lights) can trigger a lupus flare-up. Stick to the shade when you're outside, and always wear a broad spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB rays rated at least SPF 70.

Don't smoke: Quitting smoking should be a priority for anyone who still lights up—not just people who have lupus. For people with lupus, smoking can worsen the effects of lupus on your heart and blood vessels.

Keep stress in check: Stress can trigger a lupus flare. It's important to pinpoint the source of your stress and decide how to deal with it. Do you need to change your reaction or your perception of it? Do you need to take some action to change it? Use stress management techniques, like deep breathing and grounding when you're in the middle of a stressful event. Learn to say "no"; surround yourself with positive, supportive people; stay active; and listen to your body.

Eat well: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains is important for everyone, but especially people who have lupus. There is a strong connection between lupus and heart disease, so a heart-healthy diet should be a top priority.