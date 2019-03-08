Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects different parts of the body. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is the most common type of lupus. Lupus can take years to diagnose because the symptoms can masquerade as other illnesses.

Lupus isn't rare—around 1.5 million Americans, mostly women, are affected. Lupus can easily be misdiagnosed as rheumatoid arthritis or as another condition. Also, symptoms that seem like lupus can sometimes be due to a virus.

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, if a patient has at least four of these 11 lupus symptoms (though not necessarily all at the same time) they may be diagnosed with lupus.

