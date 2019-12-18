What Is Lupus?

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can attack the skin, joints, organs, nervous system, blood cells, kidneys, or some combination of body systems. Most cases strike women, although lupus can occur in men, too.

Featured Stories

Carrie Ann Inaba Says She Had No Idea She Was Diagnosed With Lupus 6 Years Ago—Because Her Doctor Didn’t Tell Her

Carrie Ann Inaba Says She Had No Idea She Was Diagnosed With Lupus 6 Years Ago—Because Her Doctor Didn’t Tell Her

"My doctor didn't tell me I had lupus," Carrie Ann Inaba revealed.
Read More
What Really Causes the Butterfly Rash in Lupus—and What to Do About It

What Really Causes the Butterfly Rash in Lupus—and What to Do About It

About 30% of people with lupus experience this distinctive face rash.
Read More
11 Symptoms Used to Diagnose Lupus

11 Symptoms Used to Diagnose Lupus

Lupus can be tricky to diagnose, so consult a doctor if you think you might have lupus symptoms.
Read More
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Battle with Lupus and Feeling 'Guilty' About Her Fame

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Battle with Lupus and Feeling 'Guilty' About Her Fame

“I don’t want people to think it’s a sad thing that I went through this with Francia," she said.
Read More
Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa Reveals Why She Decided to Give Her a Kidney

Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa Reveals Why She Decided to Give Her a Kidney

Read More
Selena Gomez and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Speak Out in First Interview Since Transplant

Selena Gomez and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Speak Out in First Interview Since Transplant

The pair made headlines in September when Gomez revealed that she was recovering from the transplant.
Read More

More on Lupus

Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa Proudly Shows Off Her Scar in Stunning Look at PEOPLE's Ones to Watch Party

Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa Proudly Shows Off Her Scar in Stunning Look at PEOPLE's Ones to Watch Party

The actress recently donated her kidney to Gomez, who has the autoimmune disease lupus.
Read More
Francia Raisa Reveals Scar While Working Out After Donating Kidney to BFF Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa Reveals Scar While Working Out After Donating Kidney to BFF Selena Gomez

According to Raisa’s mom, the longtime friends are closer than ever.
Read More
Selena Gomez's Mom Felt 'Helpless' During Singer's Transplant But 'Also Gained Another Daughter' in Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez's Mom Felt 'Helpless' During Singer's Transplant But 'Also Gained Another Daughter' in Francia Raisa

Read More
Meet Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez's Actress BFF Who Gave Her a Kidney

Meet Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez's Actress BFF Who Gave Her a Kidney

Read More
What to Know About Lupus, the Condition That Led to Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant

What to Know About Lupus, the Condition That Led to Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant

Read More
Selena Gomez Reveals She Is Recovering from a Kidney Transplant – and Her Best Friend Was the Donor!

Selena Gomez Reveals She Is Recovering from a Kidney Transplant – and Her Best Friend Was the Donor!

Read More

What Is Lupus?

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can attack the skin, joints, organs, nervous system, blood cells, kidneys, or some combination of body systems. Most cases strike women, although lupus can occur in men, too.

All Lupus

7 People on What It's Really Like to Have Lupus

7 People on What It's Really Like to Have Lupus

Read More
9 Celebrities With Lupus

9 Celebrities With Lupus

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com