What Is Lung Cancer?

Lung cancer is a disease in which malignant cells form in the tissue of the lungs. As more of these cells are produced, they can form into a tumor and spread to the surrounding body tissue, lymph nodes, and bloodstream.

Featured Stories

Can Smoking Pot Cause Lung Cancer?

The health risks and benefits of marijuana are hotly debated, and one particular risk—lung cancer—isn't as well-studied as it is for say, cigarettes. Here's what you should know about pot and your respiratory health.
The Strange 'Velvety' Appearance of This Woman's Palms Was Actually a Sign of Lung Cancer

She had a condition called "tripe palms"—and it's extremely rare. 
I Run By a Busy Highway. Is That Bad for My Lungs?

Air pollution is a health issue even when you’re not exercising, and a worse one when you are.
4 Lung Cancer Treatment Options, Explained By Doctors

It's a scary diagnosis, but you still have choices. 
The Difference Between Small Cell and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

A lung cancer diagnosis can be confusing. Here are the two major types of lung cancer, and their symptoms and treatments.
These 3 Women Were Each Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer—Even Though They Never Smoked

Yes, you can get lung cancer even if you've never picked up the habit. These 3 women are proof.
More Lung Cancer

This 30-Year-Old Personal Trainer Has Stage 4 Lung Cancer. You Wouldn't Know It by Looking at Her

For months, Vicky Veness was misdiagnosed with asthma. Her viral Facebook photo proves that you don't always look sick when you have a life-threatening illness.
How Long Is Too Long to Have a Cough?

Ask yourself these five questions to help determine when a lingering cough may actually be something to worry about.
The Stages of Lung Cancer, Explained

15 Reasons You're Short of Breath

This Woman Posted a Photo of Her Curved Nail on Facebook—and Had 'No Idea' It Was a Sign of Cancer

Yes, There's Such a Thing as Third-Hand Smoke. Here's What You Need to Know

What Is Lung Cancer’s Survival Rate?

Lung cancer has a reputation as an always-fatal disease, but prognosis depends on the type of tumor and when it’s diagnosed.

All Lung Cancer

7 Causes of Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers

Lung Cancer and COPD Turned This Person’s Lungs Completely Black

Why This Dad Called Himself an 'Idiot' in His Own Obituary

Why Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Still Recovering from Lung Surgery and Missing Supreme Court Arguments Today

These Siblings Did the Sweetest Thing to Celebrate Last Anniversary for Mom and Dad Dying of Cancer

These Foods and Eating Habits May Increase Your Risk of Lung Cancer

The Lung Cancer Symptoms You Need to Know, Even If You've Never Smoked

