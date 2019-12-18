What Is Lung Cancer?

Can Smoking Pot Cause Lung Cancer?
The health risks and benefits of marijuana are hotly debated, and one particular risk—lung cancer—isn't as well-studied as it is for say, cigarettes. Here's what you should know about pot and your respiratory health.Read More
The Strange 'Velvety' Appearance of This Woman's Palms Was Actually a Sign of Lung Cancer
She had a condition called "tripe palms"—and it's extremely rare.Read More
I Run By a Busy Highway. Is That Bad for My Lungs?
Air pollution is a health issue even when you’re not exercising, and a worse one when you are.Read More
4 Lung Cancer Treatment Options, Explained By Doctors
It's a scary diagnosis, but you still have choices.Read More
The Difference Between Small Cell and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
A lung cancer diagnosis can be confusing. Here are the two major types of lung cancer, and their symptoms and treatments.Read More
These 3 Women Were Each Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer—Even Though They Never Smoked
Yes, you can get lung cancer even if you've never picked up the habit. These 3 women are proof.Read More