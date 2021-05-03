Rebel Wilson opened up to fans over the weekend in a new Instagram post that suggests she's struggling fertility issues.

"I got some bad news today and didn't have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone," Wilson, 41, captioned a photo of herself walking on a cloudy beach. "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense...but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

People flooded the comments of Wilson's post with messages of support. "Wow, that is incredibly personal and brave of you to share. Infertility struggles are really tough mentally and physically," one wrote. "Oh Rebel, if it's what I think it is u will adjust in time. I did," another said.

Wilson told E! News in November that turning 40 made her "more health conscious" and had her "thinking of starting a family." Wilson also revealed at the time that she has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a condition she tied to weight gain that started when she was 20. "I gained weight rapidly," she said. "It's just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight, usually, and that's how it manifested in me."

PCOS affects one in 10 women of childbearing age and can cause infertility, according to the U.S. Office on Women's Health. The hormone imbalance interferes with the growth and release of eggs from the ovaries, the OWH explains. And, if you don't ovulate, you can't get pregnant.

While Wilson didn't share more details about her fertility, she did tell fans in an Instagram Live in December that she had decided to freeze her eggs as part of her self-proclaimed "Year of Health," noting that family planning was the reason she decided to focus on a healthy lifestyle. "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy," she said.

Wilson continued, "As all good career women out there should know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it. Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can."

Regarding her "Year of Health," Wilson has been active on Instagram, sharing her progress with followers every step of the way. In addition to her decision to switch up her habits for her fertility, Wilson also told E! that she was focused specifically on choosing healthier foods and working on her emotional health.

"I was just engaging in pretty unhealthy habits, like eating a tub of ice cream every night and stuff, that wasn't actually helping me. It just felt good in the moment," she told the outlet. "For me, the big thing was looking at my emotional eating and why I was doing it, and working on the mental side, which for me comes down to self-love really. It's so hard to teach someone about that...I don't think I've arrived at some final destination yet."

Wilson didn't respond to the comments in her most recent post suggesting infertility, but she did share the post again in her Instagram Stories.