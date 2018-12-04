11 Things You Need to Know About Meningitis

The word meningitis might bring to mind scary news stories about sick infants or outbreaks on college campuses. These scenarios do happen, but meningitis doesn’t always make headlines or cause life-threatening complications.

Meningitis is an umbrella term that means inflammation of the meninges, the protective layers of membrane that cover the brain and spinal cord, says Rebecca Pellett Madan, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health. It can also refer to inflammation of the fluid-filled space between the meninges.

There are several different types of meningitis, and some are much more dangerous than others. “The majority of meningitis cases are not associated with outbreaks, and there are many different types of germs, including viruses and bacteria, that can cause this type of inflammation,” says Dr. Pellett Madan. Here’s what experts want you to know about how to identify a case of meningitis, when to seek treatment, and how to protect yourselves and your loved ones.