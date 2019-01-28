7 Signs You Could Have Strep Throat

Strep throat isn’t the most common cause of a sore throat, but it can be one of the most painful. Aside from the telltale pain, other characteristic symptoms of strep include swollen lymph nodes and a red rash in your mouth.

Strep throat is caused by a type of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. The infection is more common in school-age kids than adults, but it can happen to anyone.

If left untreated, it can also cause serious problems, like rheumatic fever, heart valve damage, and sepsis or blood poisoning.

The good news is that strep throat is easily treated with antibiotics if it’s diagnosed correctly. “It would not be good if someone were to not come in to get a diagnosis and then end up with complications when it is so easy to treat,” says Aaron Prussin, MD, assistant professor of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the University of Utah School of Medicine. Antibiotics can help someone with strep feel better faster and prevent those complications.

Know these signs of strep throat so you can zap it early.

