Secrets of People Who Never Get Sick

Most studies show that massage can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and heart rate—and lowering these is likely to cause your stress level to drop, one key to building immunity.

Make it work for you: Any type of rubdown is fine, as long as you ask for moderate pressure. The therapist's touch should be vigorous enough to move or indent skin but not so hard that it causes pain.

Of course, you don't have to leave your house to enjoy the benefits of a good massage. There are plenty of tools you can use at home, including this highly-rated Deluxe Neck and Shoulder Massager from Homedics ($59; bedbathandbeyond.com).

How often do you need a massage? There's no science on that, but experts say once a month (or more) is worthwhile. Check with your insurance provider to see if it's covered or check out massage schools with discounted services.

