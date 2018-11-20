When you have a fever, your body temperature is higher than normal—and though that varies from person to person, a normal body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the US National Library of Medicine's MedlinePlus resource.

It's important to remember that a fever is not a disease on it's own, but rather a symptom of an infection or illness that your body is trying to fight off. Most bacteria and viruses that cause infections actually thrive in a normal human body temperature', so when your body's temperature rises—which happens when you get a fever—it becomes harder for them to survive. Fevers also activate your body's immune system, per MedlinePlus.

Basically: A fever may actually be a good sign that your body is working to get you back to health. Here's how to help it along.