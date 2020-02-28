In a press conference Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, could reach most "if not all" countries around the world, and that it's "getting bigger" each day. Because of that, the organization raised the global threat level from "high" to "very high," according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, director general of the WHO.

The most recent data provided by the WHO in a Situation Report published February 27, shows that, worldwide, there are currently 82,294 confirmed cases of COVID-19—1,185 of which were diagnosed in the 24 hours preceding the report. Of those cases, 78,630 are in China, where 2,747 people have died from the illness. Outside of China, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 46 other countries, affecting 3,664 people—57 of which have died.

Nine new countries were added to that list in the past day: Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Nigeria reported their first cases on Thursday, all having links to Italy, according to Dr. Tedros. He also explained that health officials are seeing “linked epidemics of COVID-19 in several countries," but noted that most cases can still be traced to known contacts or clusters of cases. "We do not see evidence as yet that the virus is spreading freely in communities," he added.

Despite the increase in cases and upgraded global threat level, COVID-19 has yet to reach pandemic status, per the WHO. "If we say there’s a pandemic of coronavirus, we’re essentially accepting that every human on the planet will be exposed to that virus," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program, explained during the press conference. That's not the case yet, he said.

According to Tedros, “our greatest enemy right now is not the virus itself. It’s fear, rumors and stigma.” He also made it clear that many countries are effectively containing the virus, as can be demonstrated by the fact that at least 23 of the countries have only a single reported case of coronavirus.

Ultimately, knowledge is power when it comes to protecting yourself and preventing the spread of coronavirus. While the WHO recommends that countries around the world are properly equipped with isolation units, medical supplies ,and other vital equipment, there are a number of things you can personally do to help in the global battle against novel coronavirus.

First, know the symptoms of COVID-19. According to the CDC, symptoms of the new coronavirus can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Further investigation of the disease has also found that those with the virus had diarrhea and vomiting one or two days prior to the development of their fevers and labored breathing. Also, be aware that symptoms may arise within days or up to two weeks after exposure, meaning an individual is contagious prior to showing any symptoms.

Obviously you should also understand how coronavirus spreads. According to the most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report by the CDC, COVID-19 spreads from person-to-person predominantly via respiratory transmission—essentially, coming into contact with respiratory droplets from the coughs and sneezes of those who are infected. A less likely but still potential method of contraction is if a person touches a surface or object with the virus on it, then touches their own mouth, nose, or eyes. Other ways it may spread are through fecal transmission, as well as coming into contact with an infected person's blood.

While you don’t need to run out and buy a face mask—unless you're a healthcare worker who may be coming into contact with the virus, or if you have a confirmed case of COVID-19—the CDC strongly urges following smart flu prevention strategies. If you’re not feeling well, stay home; avoid others who are sick; wash your hands frequently or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol before eating and going to the bathroom; clean commonly touched surfaces and objects; and keep your hands away from your face as much as possible.

