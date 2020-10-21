4 Women on How They're Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic on the Frontlines

In April, news came out in Philly that Black people were dying at a higher rate than any other group. Everyone was calling me, asking me how to get tested. I wasn’t operating at the time, because no one was really operating. So I started reaching out to doctors and nurses who were friends of mine, saying that the city needed our help—there weren’t enough places to get tested, or people couldn’t afford to get tested. I decided I was going to start helping people get tested. No one should have been dying because they couldn’t afford a test. I called LabCorp, who asked me what I was going to do if people were uninsured. I told them to bill me and that I would figure out how to get the money afterward.