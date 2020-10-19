It's unclear whether or not she knew she had COVID-19 at the time of her death.

A Woman In Her 30s Died From COVID-19 On a Flight—Here’s What We Know So Far

A female Texas resident in her thirties died of COVID-19 on a flight going from Arizona to Texas, NBC Dallas Fort Worth reported Sunday. The woman passed away before the flight took off, while the plane was still sitting on the runway, or tarmac.

According to ABC affiliate WFAA, the woman passed away on July 25, but officials didn’t know she had died from COVID-19 until recently.

The COVID-19 victim, who was a resident of Garland, Texas, started having difficulty breathing and was given oxygen, but the treatment didn’t help.

A press release from Dallas County Health and Human Services says that the victim did have an underlying health condition, though no further specifics were given. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told WFAA that it’s unclear whether the victim actually knew she had COVID-19 at the time of her death. “We don’t know a whole lot,” Jenkins told the television station.

Also unclear is which airline the victim was flying on, and, therefore, what—if any—safety precautions had been put in place on her flight. It's also unclear where exactly she picked up the virus, though Jenkins said "contact took place in Arizona," in his interview with WFAA.

"[This is a] reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID," Jenkins told WFAA. The most recent information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backs up this point: According to the CDC's latest estimates, of the 203,043 COVID-19-related deaths the agency has information on, 4,119 of those deaths have been in people ages 35-44. Deaths in those 34 years old or younger account for 2,036 of the total deaths involving COVID-19.

The story may continue to develop: Since running the story, WFAA requested more information on the situation from the City of Garland, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field airports, and Southwest and American Airlines, but has yet to hear back.

