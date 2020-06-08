Right now, in almost every major city in the US (and quite a few around the world), protests are taking place that call for police reform and the support of Black lives. Protesting has always been potentially dangerous, but there's an additional threat protesters have to contend with: the coronavirus pandemic. Over 100,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and the number of cases is climbing in many places, as states ease shelter-in-place orders. During the pandemic, we’ve also lost Americans to police brutality and racial profiling.

Many of our essential health care workers currently fighting COVID-19 are also committed to fighting for equality at protests, and some are marching and holding signs in their scrubs and white coats. But fear of the virus is keeping some from being on the protest front lines, such as Tina Douroudian, an optometrist from Sterling, Virginia.

Douroudian feels for the Black community because of longstanding police brutality. She is Iranian-American but white-passing. “I’ve never had any negative encounters with the police, but I also pass as white. This week has been a learning experience for me.” Douroudian says that if it weren’t for the pandemic, she’d be marching along with fellow doctors.

“Although it breaks my heart to not participate, being in large crowds of people could potentially act as a COVID-19 super-spreader event, even with people taking precautions,” Douroudian tells Health. "Many of my patients are immunocompromised and trust me to keep them safe.” Despite not being a part of the crowd, she’s protesting in her own way: she's raising awareness via social media by calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, the EMT from Louisville, Kentucky, who was killed by police after they raided the wrong home.

Kate Nuhn, general surgery, transplant, and urology nurse, Philadelphia

Protest moment that’s made an impact: “I can’t even begin to describe the surreal feeling I had during the first large protest at City Hall. Three police cars engulfed in flames. The SWAT team marching in military fashion through the crowd. The people screaming and chanting for justice for George Floyd. One of the car’s gas tanks exploded and sounded like a bomb went off. Everyone started running and screaming in a panic at first, myself included. But the energy there also embodied hope. Hope for change. You could feel the passion. “Whose streets? Our streets!”

COVID concerns: “You know, I wish I could say I had more concern. I think I’ve just lived it at the hospital and it’s in my face so much that I’m numb to it. Don’t get me wrong—I wear my mask the whole time. And I was pleasantly surprised to see the majority of others wearing masks as well. I know COVID-19 is very real. I’ve taken care of patients who rapidly declined because of it while wearing a rain poncho to protect myself. But the virus has been here since the winter, and numbers have been down-trending in Philadelphia.”

Arjun Arya, emergency medicine physician, Minneapolis

Why he protests: “Racism has been, is, and will unfortunately, for now, continue to be the greatest threat to life for minorities in America. What so many people miss is that justice not only remedies current disparities, but improves everyone’s' life, minority or not.”

Tips on staying safe: “Lucky for us, masks and goggles offer some protection against rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray, and COVID. If you are able, make a sign and hold it so your hands can’t touch your face. The more people who are appropriately masked and goggled, the safer everyone will be. Keep your distance from others, and from a COVID standpoint, you are much safer than any gathering indoors.”

Natalie DiCenzo, ob-gyn physician resident, New Jersey

Why she protests: “Medicine has historically been used as a tool for the exploitation and oppression of Black communities, from the biological construction of race and physiological myths used to justify slavery and eugenics, to Tuskegee, grave robbing Black cemeteries for cadaver labs, the ‘war on drugs,’ mass incarceration, and more. This system contributed to the many racial disparities in health care today, especially evident in the number of COVID-related deaths in Black communities. For my ob-gyn patients in particular, racism is also a reproductive justice issue.”

COVID concerns: “It is worth noting that only a couple weeks ago, crowds of white people were protesting COVID business closures, yet those demonstrations were not met with any sort of violent police brutality. It's undeniable that we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and large gatherings do carry risk. However, the risk of remaining silent and complacent in the face of racism and police violence is also deadly. I believe that with the proper precautions, these protests can be done relatively safely when it comes to COVID-19. That being said, I am concerned that the police have been employing tactics that could lead to situations that increase the spread, such as [using] tear gas, kettling (which makes it impossible to maintain distance), and mass jailing."

How to help from afar: “There are also many valuable ways that people can still show up without physically showing up, such as donating to community bail funds, calling your local representatives, educating others, and more.”

Alyssa Cole, physical medicine and rehabilitation physician specializing in cancer rehabilitation, Philadelphia

Why she protests: “We took the Hippocratic oath in medical school, pledging to ‘first, do no harm.’ The prevalence of racism and social disparities specifically in our health care system has done significant harm to my patients. From the lack of access to affordable health care to substandard medical treatment and limited resources, it is becoming more apparent that the black community is systematically disadvantaged.”

COVID concerns: “As a physician, we always weigh the risks and benefits when it comes to implementing a treatment plan for our patients. Similarly, we weighed the risks and benefits of social justice versus social distancing. While this is a personal decision for many, it was clear to me that the benefit of bringing about change and ending racism through protesting far outweighs the risk of exposure to COVID-19."

How she stays safe: “In addition to washing my hands, avoiding touching my face, and working hard to maintain six feet from others, I also make sure to always wear a mask, have hand sanitizer with me, and wear my glasses instead of contacts. When not at work or protesting, I avoid public spaces as much as possible and have my groceries delivered.

Our medical community has banded together to protect protestors by handing out masks and hand sanitizer as well as ensuring people stay nourished and hydrated. Citizens have every right to make their voices heard. We are hoping our efforts to mitigate the spread of infection through these interventions will ensure they can exercise their First Amendment rights safely.”

Victoria Moors, MD candidate, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia

Image zoom Victoria Moors

Protest moment that’s made an impact: "Kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at the White Coats for Black Lives protest on Friday was powerful. I know the kneeling is more about remembering George Floyd, and remembering Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the names and lives of other Black people who are dead because of racism, hate, and state-sanctioned violence. While I was sad and tearing up, I was also angry and mystified at how one man felt so emboldened by hate and indemnified by his position as a police officer, that he held his knee on someone’s neck, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. There are no good cops in a racist system.”

COVID concerns: “We will see what happens in a week or two with how protests impact COVID rates, which may alter my current lack of concern.” (Moors says she was diligent about wearing a mask, not touching her face, and using sanitizer.) “Fear of silence being violence is much greater than my fear of COVID.”

How to help from afar: “If racism is a virus, then we’ll need professional anti-racist training. I hope more institutions hire and financially support the wonderful therapists, social workers, and professionals who are skilled in this training. I am hoping my school and the medical industry as a whole continues to realize that the white medical gaze kills Black and Brown people, and the goal should be ethical medicine.”