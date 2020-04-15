In addition to washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces, and not touching your face, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently rolled out another guideline for stopping the spread of COVID-19: wearing a cloth face covering.

While this covering won’t prevent you from contracting any viruses, the advice is based on recent studies showing that a large portion of individuals with the new coronavirus don’t show any symptoms—and even those who eventually develop symptoms typically pass the virus to others before their symptoms appear. As a result, wearing a face covering, alongside other precautions like social distancing, helps stop the transmission.

To follow the latest guideline, you can either create a face covering with household objects—the CDC suggests using an old scarf, bandana, or hand towel—or turn to the many savvy retailers creating their own. (Remember medica-grade masks, including surgical masks or N95 masks, should be left for health care workers.)

Unlike your coffee-filter or bandana creation, these masks are developed to be worn all day long. Many also take into account the CDC recommendations that suggest masks sit comfortably against the face, include ties or ear loops, and can be laundered regularly.

Plus, brands and designers rolling out masks often match purchases on their sites with charitable donations. You’ll not only feel good taking part in the latest voluntary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, but you’ll sleep better knowing your purchase is also giving back.

To help you find the brands with products still available to shop, we’ve scoured the web for the top destinations to purchase a face mask. Read on to discover where you can still place an order:

1. Caraa Mask Pack

Image zoom Caraa

Sports bag and accessory brand Caraa repurposed leftover materials from its production line to create non-medical grade masks. Completely reusable, they’re constructed with an embedded wire that can be molded to the nose bridge for all-day comfort. Pre-order a pack to use at home or donate a multipack to workers on the frontline. Every mask purchase is matched by a company donation to New York’s relief efforts.

Available at caraa.com, 5 for $25

2. Onzie

Image zoom Onzie

Activewear company Onzie repurposed the breathable and quick-drying material used in its yoga clothing to create the perfect comfy mask. Doubling as an N95 covering, the multi-layer mask is reusable and has elastic ear straps to hold it firmly in place. Your purchase supports Onzie’s part in LA Protects, a collective of Los Angeles manufacturers working to meet the mayor’s request for 5 million non-medical masks.

Available at onzie.com, 2 for $24

3. Etsy

Image zoom Etsy

Not everyone was born to DIY, but those who are can sell their creations on Etsy. There are more than 177,000 listings for cloth masks ready to shop at the online marketplace. You’ll feel good about your purchase because it supports small businesses, like this shop based in Illinois.

Available at etsy.com, prices vary

4. Alice + Olivia

Image zoom Alice + Olivia

This adorable face mask is more than meets the eye: It’s double-layered and has space to add an additional filtration layer if desired. Unlike some designs, the reusable pick is machine-washable due to its construction from lightweight jersey. Alice + Olivia will donate one mask to communities in need for every mask sold.

Available at aliceandolivia.com, $10

5. Good American

Image zoom GOOD AMERICAN

Just like your favorite jeans, this denim face mask is machine washable and safe to tumble try. It also boasts comfortable elastic straps and comes in a neutral color that’s easy match to your current work-from-home look. Plus, one mask donated for every mask purchased.

Available at goodamerican.com, $5

Regardless of the mask you end up purchasing, be sure to follow the CDC’s safety advice for wearing a mask: Avoid shifting and touching the mask once it’s secured, refrain from touching your face when removing the mask, and always follow removal by washing your hands.

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.

