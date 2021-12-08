AccessBio CareStart Antigen Home Test

Authorized by the FDA for at-home use in November, the CareStart at-home COVID test kit comes with two test cassettes, nasal swabs, reagent vials, and vial caps. Individuals ages 14 and older can self-administer this test, and adults can administer it to children as young as 2 years old. For the test, you'll follow the included instructions to swab your nose, mix the solution, and squeeze a few drops of the solution onto the testing tray. The CareStart antigen home test shows your results in 10 minutes.

To buy: Access Bio CareStart Antigen Home Test, $16 for 2; target.com