6 FDA-Authorized At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Quick and Accurate Results
Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, getting accurate COVID-19 testing has been an important step to tracking and limiting the spread of the virus. This continues to be the case now that the Omicron variant has reached the United States. President Joe Biden even announced on December 2 that individuals with private insurance will be reimbursed for their purchases of at-home COVID tests, relieving some of the financial burden.
While getting a COVID test used to require scheduling an appointment or waiting in line at a lab or pharmacy, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued several emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for a few at-home kits. This allows people to self-administer certain tests and read the results themselves without having to send samples to a lab or needing a healthcare professional to decipher them.
The emergency authorization means these tests have met standards set by the FDA during public health emergencies and are authorized for at-home use when necessary. Though in-person testing is still recommended whenever possible (and required for international travel), at-home rapid tests are an additional measure you can take to help identify if you've been exposed to the virus.
Are At-Home Rapid Tests Accurate?
According to Yale Medicine, the most accurate way to detect an active coronavirus infection is through a PCR test, which is currently not available for at-home use. However, rapid antigen tests, such as the at-home COVID tests authorized by the FDA, are faster, easier to administer, and still tend to have accurate results.
"Home tests are fairly accurate when it comes to symptomatic individuals trying to see what they may be sick with," infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Health in August.
It's important to note that not all at-home COVID test kits have been authorized by the FDA—only a select few meet the requirements for emergency use authorization. Because a false positive or negative test result can lead to misdiagnosis and cause a delay in appropriately treating someone's symptoms, it's essential that you only use FDA-authorized tests. Stay up to date on the most recent EUAs and guidelines by visiting the FDA's website.
Where to Buy an At-Home COVID-19 Test
You can purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits in person or online from pharmacies and retail stores, including Walgreens, CVS, and even Amazon. The tests are designed to detect whether or not you have an active coronavirus infection and should show your results in just a few minutes. Keep reading to learn more about some of the most popular at-home COVID tests that were granted emergency authorization from the FDA.
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test
The BinaxNOW nasal swab test can detect an active coronavirus infection and display a positive or negative result in as little as 15 minutes. Able to detect both Delta and Omicron strains of the virus in addition to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, this at-home rapid antigen test comes with everything you need for two self-tests. Walgreens pharmacists recommend taking both tests over a three-day period, waiting at least 36 hours between each self-test.
To buy: BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Tests, $24 for 2; walgreens.com
FlowFlex COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Home Test
This nasal swab test comes with one disposable nasal swab, a buffer tube, and a disposable cassette for reading and displaying your results. The included directions guide you through the self-administered test, and the product can be used on adults and children as young as 2 years old. In October, the FDA announced that FlowFlex does not require serial testing like some other rapid antigen tests, meaning you won't need to take multiple tests across several days in order to get an accurate result.
To buy: FlowFlex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, $10; cvs.com
InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test
The shallow swab in this at-home rapid antigen test is designed to be less prickly than other FDA-authorized models but can still detect a SARS-CoV-2 infection in both symptomatic and asymptomatic people. Authorized for use on individuals ages 15 and up, the test involves swabbing the insides of both nostrils, swirling it in the test tube, and reading the results after 30 minutes. If the test reads negative, you'll need to take the second test 24 to 36 hours after the first one to ensure an accurate result.
To buy: InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, $25 for 2; walmart.com
QuickVue Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Antigen Test Kit
The QuickVue at-home rapid test aims to detect COVID-19 proteins in your body whether you have symptoms or not. Similar to other self-administered COVID tests, you'll follow the directions to swab both nostrils, then swirl the swab in a tube of solution before inserting the testing strip into the tube. The QuickVue test takes 10 minutes to display your results; if your test is negative, take another test 24 to 48 hours later to confirm the results.
To buy: QuickVue Rapid At-Home COVID-19 Antigen Test Kit, $24 for 2; walgreens.com
BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test
Thanks to an app that guides you through testing, the BD Veritor at-home COVID-19 antigen test simplifies the entire process to help eliminate user error. The app has easy-to-follow instructions and a how-to video to keep you from getting confused along the way. Also, the app will display a positive or negative test result in words, which is unlike other at-home tests that only display faint colored lines to indicate your results.
To buy: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test, $27 for 2 (was $40); amazon.com
AccessBio CareStart Antigen Home Test
Authorized by the FDA for at-home use in November, the CareStart at-home COVID test kit comes with two test cassettes, nasal swabs, reagent vials, and vial caps. Individuals ages 14 and older can self-administer this test, and adults can administer it to children as young as 2 years old. For the test, you'll follow the included instructions to swab your nose, mix the solution, and squeeze a few drops of the solution onto the testing tray. The CareStart antigen home test shows your results in 10 minutes.
To buy: Access Bio CareStart Antigen Home Test, $16 for 2; target.com