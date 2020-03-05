Image zoom

As the cases of COVID-19 in the US continue to rise—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 148 people within the US are confirmed as having coronavirus—the government is attempting to keep up by making some major changes to the criteria used for coronavirus testing.

As of Wednesday, anyone who has a cough, fever, or difficulty breathing—along with a doctor's consent—qualifies for diagnostic testing for COVID-19, according to the CDC. That's a pretty big difference from previous regulations which only qualified patients for diagnostic testing if they had been hospitalized, come into contact with a coronavirus patient, or had traveled to places where the disease was prevalent.

The new guidelines are a step up for increased COVID-19 testing across the US, but some experts worry that the loosened restrictions may overwhelm health facilities and even put seriously ill patients at a greater risk by diverting resources necessary for their care.

As testing continues to expand, it's also important for US citizens to make informed decisions about their own health—and that means knowing the symptoms of coronavirus, your proximity to those infected with the virus, and your overall need to have a doctor evaluate you based on your risk of contracting COVID-19. Remember: Just because a test is more widely available, doesn't mean it's necessary for everyone—especially since the CDC maintains that, for the general public, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low.

What to do if you think you have coronavirus:

According to the CDC, if you experience any symptoms related to coronavirus—cough, fever, or difficulty breathing—and believe you have been exposed to the coronavirus, your first step is to call ahead to your healthcare provider. That gives the provider's office time to take steps to to keep other people from being exposed and infected before examining you. If you do go to a doctor's office while experiencing symptoms, you're advised to wear a face mask (but it's truly then and only then—the average healthy person will not gain protection from the coronavirus by wearing a face mask).

Your doctor will then asses your symptoms and any epidemiological risk factors you may have, which can help their testing decision process. Those risk factors, per the CDC, include: "any persons, including healthcare workers, who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset, or a history of travel from affected geographic areas [the CDC specifically points out China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea] within 14 days of symptom onset."

Doctors have also been instructed, per the CDC, to use their best judgement regarding the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before issuing a green-light for diagnostic testing, and to exhaust other testing options (including those for influenza and other respiratory illnesses) first. That means, if you and your doctor are concerned about a potential COVID-19 infection, you will likely be tested for the flu, since the two infections have very similar symptoms.

Keep in mind, too, that these guidelines are only intended to serve as “guidance for evaluation.” The CDC explains that “In consultation with public health departments, patients should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine the need for testing," adding that the guidelines are subject to change as additional information on the outbreak becomes available.

What happens if you have to get tested for coronavirus:

Once your doctor and other public health officials decide that it's a good idea to test you for coronavirus, you will have respiratory samples taken and sent to a lab equipped with COVID-19 test kits. (FYI: Doctors cannot test for coronavirus on their own, and must refer patients to state or local laboratories, per The New York Times.)

The patient's part of the test itself is similar to a rapid flu test, which also uses swab samples from the nostrils or throat. "Testing for the novel coronavirus involves collecting samples from the respiratory tract, such as from the nasopharynx [the upper part of the throat behind the nose], the throat, or sputum [a mixture of saliva and mucus from the respiratory tract]," Marie-Louise Landry, MD, a Yale Medicine infectious disease expert and the director of the Yale Clinical Virology Laboratory, tells Health.

Once a swab sample is collected and shipped off to a lab equipped with COVID-19 test kits, lab technicians use a procedure called RT-PCR, or reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction, to look for the coronavirus, according to CNN. Essentially, the test can tease out the coronavirus' genetic code and amplify it within a patient's specimen to determine a positive test result. The COVID-19 test can only determine if an individual is currently infected and will not diagnose any prior illness.

It should also be noted that, while the US recently revealed approximately 2,500 testing kits from the CDC "are going out this week," and are capable of testing 1.5 million patients, according to The New York Times, private labs and companies are also being allowed to make their own tests, primarily in an effort to ramp up testing that was slowed down early on during the epidemic when the CDC's first round of diagnostic tests—about 800 of them—were found to be flawed.

Once conducted, test results can be available within 24 hours, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, per CNN—an important bit of information since it's likely that patients will be kept in quarantine until those test results are ready. Those with a confirmed or presumptive positive (when state laboratories have tested a patient positive for coronavirus but the CDC has not yet declared it), are then placed under active monitoring or facilitated self-monitoring and instructed to follow instructions provided by those they're receiving medical care from until they're no longer deemed a risk to the public.

