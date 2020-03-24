With the coronavirus pandemic worsening in the US, getting tested for COVID-19 is something you might soon find yourself doing. (Scary, but possible.) Luckily, some people who have already been tested are sharing their experience, so you'll have an idea of what to expect.

Kelley Mills, 24, went viral on TikTok last week after documenting her coronavirus test experience. Last week, the Salt Lake City resident started feeling under the weather. She was sent home from her job at a pediatric clinic on March 16 after developing flu-like symptoms, which included a cough, sore throat, and congestion.

Two days later, her symptoms worsened, and she now had a dry cough and shortness of breath—which are also signs of the coronavirus. Worried, she called her doctor, who ordered a test that same day at a local drive-through testing center. [As of March 23, 91 public testing sites have opened across the country, according to the CDC, and many of those are drive-throughs.]

Mills recorded the entire experience on her phone and posted it to TikTok. The TikTok only shows the swab test itself, so Mills narrated what happened before, during, and after.

First, as she drove up to the testing drive-thru, she was asked to keep her car windows shut to prevent the virus from spreading if she indeed had COVID-19. Medical professionals verified that she was scheduled for an appointment, and she was told to drive to another station. There, her oxygen levels and temperature were taken. A staffer then swabbed her nose and throat, as she documented in her video.

“A lot of people are commenting on my original TikTok saying this is the same way they test for the flu, but it's a little bit different,” Mills tells Health. “It goes in so much deeper and they are swabbing for 30 seconds.”

The stress of possibly having the illness as well as the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that happened that morning left her on edge, which is why she was in tears during the video, she explains. Even more stressful, however, was waiting for the test results.

"I called a few people I had been in contact with a few days prior to this just to let them know," says Mills. "This was also another reason I was such a mess because I realized if I did have COVID-19, I would have spread it to my aunt, who then would have spread it to her whole family. Or I could have spread it to people at the gym or my dad or my grandparents."

Within 24 hours, Mills got her results: negative. She took to TikTok to share the news with her followers, who asked her about the entire experience. She posted a handful of videos, answering questions about the process and explaining why she sought out testing in the first place.

"My video wasn't meant to scare people and keep them from getting tested," says Mills. "I know a lot of people had no idea what the testing process even was. The nurses who are doing the testing are all amazing and so good at keeping you calm."

Mills addss that while she's so grateful she tested negative, she's more thankful for the nurses and their patience. "They allow you to cry and allow you to deal with the situation however you need to deal with it," she says.

The information in this story is accurate as of press time. However, as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, it's possible that some data have changed since publication. While Health is trying to keep our stories as up-to-date as possible, we also encourage readers to stay informed on news and recommendations for their own communities by using the CDC, WHO, and their local public health department as resources.

