As COVID-19 vaccines are rapidly becoming more available across the United States, social media feeds are inevitably filling up with selfies of people holding their vaccination cards. The little piece of paper that documents the vaccination date and type has become something of a celebratory badge—and it's actually an essential health document you'll want to hold on to (and not just for history's sake).
According to the CDC, it's important to keep your vaccination record card in case you need to reference it at a future date; for example, you may need proof of your vaccinated status for traveling or enrolling in school. But a small slip of paper is an easy thing to misplace—which is why some people are buying simple plastic card holders to keep their paperwork protected.
On Amazon, there are many vaccine card holders available. Most are 4 inches by 3 inches large—slightly bigger than most CDC-administered cards—so your card will fit inside the plastic sleeve seamlessly and be easy to remove if necessary. This also means you can use a sleeve in between your first and second dose (if you're getting the Pfizer or Moderna shots) so you don't have to worry about losing it.
"It's extremely easy to put your vaccination card in, you just open the front [and then] seal it shut, much like you would a zip bag, although it is much thicker material," an Amazon reviewer wrote of one card option. "You can see both sides as it is clear. Mine fits in my wallet even inside the protector. It would depend on what size wallet you have. Either way, I think everybody needs some kind of protector because after a year or so of people looking at your card or handling it or rolling around in your purse, it's going to start to deteriorate."
As some shoppers point out, not every vaccine card is the exact same size—as they can vary slightly from state to state—so it's a good idea to measure your card before ordering a sleeve. If you do end up purchasing a sleeve that's a tad too small for your vaccination card, don't stress— some people recommend trimming excess white space to help it fit.
Many sellers on Amazon offer vaccine card holders in packs of multiples, so you can buy enough for yourself and family members or friends. They're super affordable, too—when you buy your card holders in a pack, some options even end up costing less than one dollar each. Once you get your shot—or shots—to protect you from COVID-19, keeping that little slip of paper safe can be as easy as slipping it in a sleeve.
