This Woman Led a Zumba Class for Her Neighborhood From Her Porch While Social Distancing

Like so many other things during the coronavirus pandemic, group workout classes are a no-no these days, thanks to social distancing guidelines. But Heather Doney, a former Zumba instructor, didn't let that stop her and her neighbors from getting in a heart-pounding workout.

Doney led a Zumba class from the back porch of her home in Utah—and her class was not only a hit with all the neighbors who joined in from their backyards but with the internet as well, going viral this week.

The video was shared online by Doney's husband; it features Doney dancing and calling out instructions through a megaphone from her porch while Rihanna's "We Found Love" plays in the background. As the camera pans around her yard, it captures a handful of neighbors—adults and kids alike—sweating along from their own yards, all more than six feet apart from each other (to respect the rules of social distancing.)

Once the video made it to social media, it was shared by celebrities like Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kacey Musgraves.

"So @kourtneykardashian and I want to do this in our neighborhood #calabasas," Khloe wrote in her Instagram story.

While not everyone has a big backyard to work out in (or a Zumba instructor as a neighbor), you can still take Zumba classes while self-isolating. The fitness class is offering livestream classes through Zoom, which you can find by searching the hashtag #ZumbaVirtual on Instagram.

If Zumba isn't your preferred way to sweat, Health has all types of workout tutorials, including ab strengthening moves, equipment-free arm workouts, and HIIT exercises you can do right in your living room. Consider taking a cue from Doney and invite friends and neighbors to join in and do the routine with you...via video, of course.

