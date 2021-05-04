I Just Found the Best Face Mask Chain on Amazon—and It’s Only $10

While I expected subpar quality because of the low price, I was surprised to find it felt durable with just the right amount of heft. The gold paint, while cheap, was also super shiny and had a similar coloring to the authentic gold-plated pieces in my jewelry collection. (It began rubbing off in high-contact parts of the chain within the week, but it’s barely noticeable). Aesthetically, it was exactly what I wanted—but I quickly learned that its functionality was more important.