New research shows that the pill, Paxlovid, can prevent hospitalization and death. This is how the pill would work, if approved or authorized.

Pfizer Says Its COVID Pill Is Effective in Protecting Against Severe Disease—Here's What We Know So Far

Just a few weeks after releasing preliminary data on the effectiveness of its COVID pill, Pfizer has shared the study's final results—and they seem promising. Based on the company's own research, the pill, known as Paxlovid, appears to be effective at preventing severe COVID-19 in those who take the antiviral treatment within days of symptom onset.

The data, which was released by Pfizer on December 14, found that, when compared to a placebo, there was an 89% reduced risk of hospitalization or death when people with a mild to moderate COVID infection who were at high risk for developing a severe infection took Paxlovid within three days of symptom onset. There was an 88% lower risk of hospitalization or death when the pill was taken within five days of symptom onset.

"This news provides further corroboration that our oral antiviral candidate, if authorized or approved, could have a meaningful impact on the lives of many, as the data further support the efficacy of Paxlovid in reducing hospitalization and death and show a substantial decrease in viral load," Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive officer at Pfizer, said in a statement. "Emerging variants of concern, like Omicron, have exacerbated the need for accessible treatment options for those who contract the virus, and we are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a critical tool to help quell the pandemic."

It's important to reiterate that this pill has not yet been authorized or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That means it is not yet available for the public to use. It also means that details like how much it would cost haven't all been sorted out. However, Pfizer said that it has submitted its more recent data to the FDA as part of an "ongoing rolling submission for emergency use authorization," which it first applied for using its preliminary data in mid-November.

Experts agree that Paxlovid could be a big deal in the fight against COVID-19. But with the treatment option being so new—and not even yet available—it's more than understandable that you might have questions about how the pill works and what, exactly, it means for you. Here's everything that's known so far.

Pfizer COVID Pill Credit: Getty Images

What is a COVID pill?

A COVID pill is an antiviral medication that can help lower the risk of severe COVID-19 in people who catch the virus, Thomas Russo, MD, professor and chief of infectious disease at the University of Buffalo in New York, tells Health. Pfizer's pill is a combination of nirmatrelvir, a new antiviral medication, and ritonavir, an antiretroviral medication that's currently used to treat HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Russo compares the COVID pill to Tamiflu, an antiviral medication that's designed to help lower the risk of severe illness in people who contract the flu. However, it stands to be even better, says infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore. "This is not just a Tamiflu equivalent," he says. "It is much better than Tamiflu is for influenza."

How does the COVID pill work?

Pfizer's COVID pill works in two ways. The nirmatrelvir in the pill blocks the activity of SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease, a particular enzyme the virus needs in order to replicate, Pfizer explains. When the virus can't replicate, it can't make you sick, Dr. Russo says. Meanwhile, a low dose of ritonavir in the pill helps slow the breakdown of nirmatrelvir in the body to allow it to remain active for longer periods of time at higher concentrations to fight the virus.

As a whole, the medication "interferes with the virus multiplying and its ability to make you sick," says William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.

If and when it becomes available to the public, you would need a prescription for the COVID pill. "It can be prescribed at the first sign of infection or at first awareness of an exposure," Pfizer said in a press release. As for how soon it needs to be taken, again, participants in the study took the pill within five days of developing any symptoms.

How effective is the COVID pill?

Laboratory results are promising. The study results Pfizer shared on December 14 focused on 2,246 unvaccinated people who are at high risk for developing severe complications from the virus. And again, among this population, the study found that the COVID pill was 88% to 89% effective at preventing hospitalization or death.

Pfizer is also studying the pill in people who are at "standard risk" of complications and have so far found that there was a 70% reduced risk in hospitalization and no deaths among this study population.

Laboratory findings also suggest that Paxlovid might prevent a COVID infection of the Omicron variant from developing into a severe infection, though more research is needed to say for sure.

"These are impressive findings and will be a welcome addition to the toolbox we have for COVID treatment," Dr. Adalja says. The only caveat, according to Dr. Schaffner, is that the COVID pill will likely be less effective when it's used in the real world. "Real world results are always less impressive than lab studies," he says.

Who is expected to be able to use the COVID pill?

As of right now, Pfizer is pursuing authorization for use of its pill in people who are at a high risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19. Meaning, if and when it's authorized or approved for use, it's unlikely that you'll be able to get it unless you have certain risk factors for severe COVID, like obesity, certain lung conditions, or diabetes.

You'll also need a prescription for it, which means acting quickly at the first sign of symptom is key to getting the proper care you need. "People tend to be in denial early on," Dr. Russo says. "By the time they talk to their doctor, get tested, get the results, and get their prescription filled, it could be close to that five-day window." Also, not everyone has a doctor, he points out, which can make the process tricky, since getting the medication sooner rather than later is best. "The earlier you give an antiviral, the better it works," Dr. Russo says.

Can the COVID pill replace the COVID vaccine?

That's a hard no from doctors. "Prevention through vaccination is always better than treatment," Dr. Adalja says. "But it is awesome that there will be an effective oral antiviral available."

Dr. Schaffner agrees. "This is no substitute for vaccination," he says. "You don't want to get infected if you don't have to, and this is not 100%, even if it works very rapidly and everything is done exactly as planned as was done in these research studies."

Are there other COVID pills in the works?

Merck also has a COVID pill, called molnupiravir, which has had less impressive data than Pfizer's COVID pill. Early data showed that the pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 50%, but later data suggested it was actually only 30% effective. There are also concerns that the Merck pill could pose risks to pregnant people and harm their developing fetus. Merck has submitted its data to the FDA, but the process seems to have stalled.

When might the Pfizer COVID pill become available?

The FDA's advisory committee will first need to meet to analyze the data before making a recommendation to the FDA as a whole whether to approve the treatment option. If the committee does make the recommendation, the FDA could authorize the drug and pass the data on to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which would provide advice and guidance on how the COVID pill would be used. Finally, it would go on to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, who would give it the greenlight to be used by the public.

"I suspect that this will be available, hopefully, by early 2022," Dr. Adalja says.