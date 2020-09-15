Paul Rudd Begs Young People to Wear Masks in Hilarious Viral Video

You need to take two minutes and 11 seconds out of your day to watch this video.

Actor Paul Rudd has a message for anyone under the age of 40: For the love of all that is good, wear a mask.

Rudd, 51, known for his roles on Friends, Clueless, and countless other TV shows and movies, is so passionate about the topic that he created a (hilarious) video encouraging young people to mask up to stop the spread of COVID-19. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted the video to his 2.4 million followers yesterday, writing: “Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up.”

The video starts with Rudd introducing himself as an “actor and certified young person.” Rudd then says he recently spoke to Governor Cuomo about the importance of wearing masks. “A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks.”

Rudd uses the remainder of the video to convince the audience of two things: that he is young, and that everyone should really, really be wearing a mask at this point. “So, fam, let’s real talk. Masks? They’re totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and twitch it,” Rudd says, before getting a phone call from singer-songwriter (and millennial/gen Z goddess) Billie Eilish. On the call, Eilish informs Rudd that she wears a mask.

Rudd also proves his hipness by kicking off a new TikTok challenge. “You want a challenge?” he says while performing choreography. “How about a Stop the Pandemic challenge? What about that? What about a Save Grandma challenge, that fun enough for you?”

At the end of the video, Rudd breaks down and pleads with young people, who bear much of the responsibility for the way COVID-19 has spread in the US, to wear a mask. “Please wear your mask. Just wear a mask. It’s easy. It’s simple. Please. It’s not hard,” Rudd says. “People are dying. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying, and it’s preventable. It’s preventable! Just wear a mask—I shouldn’t have to make it fun. It’s science.” And to that we say, amen, Paul Rudd. Amen.