The travel-sized sanitizers caught my attention with their sleek packaging, and I had to test them. Last October, the brand sent over a discovery set of pocket-sized sanitizers in a variety of scents, and I've been hooked ever since. The luxurious experience starts upon unboxing. Not only are they compact enough to hold between your thumb and index finger, but they're incredibly slim (they can actually fit in the pocket of women's jeans). Plus, the exterior is velvety smooth with just enough grip for easy spritzing—and that first spray did not disappoint.