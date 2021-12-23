5 NIOSH-approved N95 masks you can buy online right now:

Best Rated: Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator

What you'll love: The 'duckbill' silhouette of this N95 mask allows for a comfortable and breathable fit that's garnered more than 4,200 perfect ratings on Amazon. Stretchy straps keep this mask firmly secured to the face while fibrous material blocks germs from the air stream. Best of all, each pack comes with 50 masks, and they are currently discounted by 25%.

Keep in mind: Unlike masks with traditional ear loops, this N95 is secured with two over-the-head straps.

Customers say: "This 'duckbill' or 'pouch' N95 mask is a simple, brilliant design that folds flat. It conforms smoothly to the face, and the fabric feels soft. The bridge-of-nose wire is actually two parallel wires and molds well to the nose slope, preventing fog on eyeglasses."